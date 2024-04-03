Four-star Matt Zollers is officially in "decision mode." The Royersford (Pa.) Spring Ford star quarterback finished up his visits this week with trips to Alabama on Monday and Georgia on Tuesday and is slated to announce his commitment on Thursday at 3pm EDT.

Georgia has been a perceived frontrunner for Zollers for the majority of the recruiting process and Alabama seemed poised to make a splash during his first trip to campus. Missouri, Penn State, and Pittsburgh round out his finalists. Zollers caught up with Rivals.com and gave his thoughts on his time in Tuscaloosa and Athens.