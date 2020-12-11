Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff has landed another crown jewel out of the St. Louis area as four-star wide receiver Dominic Lovett has flipped his commitment from Arizona State to Mizzou.

Rivals.com Midwest Analyst Josh Helmholdt goes in-depth on Lovett's abilities and the recruiting success of Drinkwitz:

"If you want to understand just how productive Dominic Lovett was as a junior, consider he led the entire St. Louis area - which includes prospects like current 2022 five-stars Kevin Coleman and Luther Burden - in receiving yards despite having three teammates who each tallied at least 800 yards apiece. He simply gets open and makes plays when the ball is thrown his way."

"Lovett's size is the catalyst for projections of him as a slot receiver in college, but he can play on the outside at the next level if needed. He lacks the length and the strength the bigger receivers possess, but Lovett has the quickness to create separation and a toughness to make the difficult catches. He is sure-handed and the chemistry he has already built with quarterback Tyler Macon can only serve as a positive for future Missouri offenses."

"If I had set an expectation for Eli Drinkwitz's recruiting success in-state (to include the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas) for his first year on the job, he would have long ago surpassed it. Drinkwitz has made playing for Mizzou the "it" thing again for local players. Getting another four-star talent from St. Louis to go with Tyler Macon, Travion Ford and Issac Thompson is just pouring it on at this point. Being an effective recruiter in your own backyard requires constant diligence, but you have to start somewhere and I cannot imagine a better start than what we have seen from Drinkwitz the last 12 months."

Lovett becomes the 21st overall commitment and first wide receiver pledge in Missouri's 2021 class. He also joins his fellow East St. Louis teammate and quarterback commit, Tyler Macon.

Lovett intends to be an early enrollee. He would be the sixth mid-year enrollee in the Tigers' class, joining Macon, Daylan Carnell, Travion Ford, and JUCO defensive linemen Realus George and Daniel Robledo.