Missouri is finishing up fall camp and is setting its sights on its season opener versus South Dakota on Aug. 31. This gives us a chance to review some of the standout players from fall camp. But this time, we'll be looking at under-the-radar standouts. So, obvious choices like Luther Burden III, Ennis Rakestraw, Kris Abrams-Draine, etc. will not be considered for this particular list despite having great camps. Also, keep in mind there has been a number of standouts. So, the ones that make this list aren't the only ones who’ve been performing well in training camp.

Mekhi Miller

Wide receiver Mekhi Miller seemed to enter fall camp as the fourth wide receiver entering camp but he's trending towards a bigger role when the season rolls around. He almost never drops a pass, he knows how to play multiple wide receiver spots and head coach Eli Drinkwitz has said a couple of times he is one of those reliable and consistent players on the team. "He's similar to (Mookie) Cooper as far as (being) 'Mr. Consistent,' he shows up and works really hard," Drinkwitz said. "Doesn't say much, always has a smile, doesn't get caught up in all the hype of the other players, just knows that he's going to show up every day and do the work. "He's going to be where he needs to be when he needs to be to make the catch. So, I really feel confident that he will be a valuable member of the receiver room. He may not have the most credit or get the most hype in the media aspect but we know his value in our organization." Miller had eight receptions for 128 yards last season but he made a handful of big-time plays despite the limited production. Expect these numbers to increase dramatically this season.

Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris

Technically, these are two names, but whenever you hear about one of them you're almost certain to hear about the other. Yes, the tight end room has taken a massive step forward due to the camp performances of a couple of true freshmen Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris. Drinkwitz said on Media Day before fall camp he's excited for them but doesn't want to put any undue expectations on them. However, based on his comments from this past weekend, it seems like Norfleet and Harris are ahead of the curve. "I've been very pleased with how (tight ends) Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris have played in the run game," Drinkwitz said. "I think those guys' physical nature surprised me and really the rest of the guys about how well they play. They've been physical and consistent catching the football." The quickest way onto the field for a tight end in this offense is the ability to run block and then show you have a reliable set of hands, and if the freshmen duo has got that down it really just comes down to learning the playbook and increasing their reps. It appears there's been a change in fortune for a position that was almost non-existent last season largely thanks to these two.

Connor Tollison

Center Connor Tollison may be the standout performer of fall camp for the Tigers. When the team brought in Cam'Ron Johnson from Houston to compete with Tollison at center it seemed like the writing was on the wall for Johnson to usurp him in the lineup. Tollison did something quarterback Brady Cook did in last year's quarterback competition and won his position battle in a little over a week. "Connor has done such a nice job that it's time to let us solidify that job and see if there's another competition available (for Johnson)," Drinkwitz said. Whether it's new offensive line coach Brandon Jones or something just clicked for Tollison or both, he's playing with a level of confidence and command in camp that has the team and coaching staff believing this is an entirely different player from last season. He's put on weight, and been better at pre-snap command and snapping the ball which were all major flaws even dating back to spring ball. "He's (Tollison) taken more of a leadership role at center," left guard Xavier Delgado said. "Centers are kind of like our quarterback. I think he has taken that and elevated his game. I think he's gotten stronger and has a better mentality for sure and it's great to see him grind."

Luke Bauer

One of the better position battles of camp has been between Towson transfer Riley Williams and Luke Bauer. It seemed like camp would be a formality for Williams to be named the starting punter after he finished fourth in the FCS in punting, but Bauer has been making Williams work for that spot. He has a big leg and Drinkwitz has already said the winner of this position battle will come down to who can be the most consistent and who can punt under pressure. If the competition remains close for the rest of camp, then maybe Bauer will get a chance to play during the team's first two games of the season and possibly edge out Williams.

Marvin Burks