MANHATTAN, KS--After every Missouri game this year, Gabe DeArmond and Jarod Hamilton will bring you a live post-game report from the press box. Following the game, we'll conduct postgame interviews. Following the conclusion of interviews, we will begin our live broadcast with reaction to the game. Join us live here as we talk about Mizzou's 40-12 loss at Kansas State.

If you'd rather listen than watch, each show will be loaded as a podcast at its conclusion. You can find the PowerMizzou podcast on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe now or just click the player below to listen.

Our postgame show will be brought to you every week by 573Tees.

