The 2019 basketball recruiting class is considered a monumental one for Cuonzo Martin and Missouri, in large part because of the talent within a few hundred miles of Columbia. Three of those players — EJ Liddell, Terrence Hargrove Jr. and Mario McKinney — all hail from the St. Louis area, a spot that has been ripe for talented prep hoopsters recently. See: Jayson Tatum. But the 2019 class has plenty of competition for what stands as the best class of prep players in the last decade. PowerMizzou dug through the records — OK, not really — to come up with the definitive list of ballyhooed ballers.

1. 2016

Jayson Tatum, Tyler Cook, Xavier Sneed, Jordan Barnes

There have been some talented classes over the last 10 years in St. Louis, but with Tatum and Cook leading the way, 2016 takes the top spot. After a solid rookie season with the Celtics, Tatum has shown himself to be one of the best young players in the league at 19 years old. After two solid years at Iowa, Tyler Cook declared for the NBA Draft without an agent, but he wasn’t one of the players invited to the Draft Combine. Even so, Cook is likely headed toward a nice paycheck overseas if he opts to go that route. Xavier Sneed (Kansas State) was one of the more improved players in the Big 12 this year and started every game for a Wildcats team that made a surprise run to the Elite Eight. And after averaging just 6.5 points per game as a freshman, Jordan Barnes (Indiana State) developed into one of the better scorers in the league this year, averaging 17.4 points per game and shooting 42 percent from behind the arc.

2. 2017

Jeremiah Tilmon, Jordan Goodwin, Mark Smith, Javon Pickett, Levi Stockard, Ryan Stipanovich, Caleb Bennett

It remains to be seen how good this class can be — they all just completed their freshman or post-grad seasons — but of the last 10 years, this group is by far the deepest, boasting eight Division I scholarship players. Three of them (Jeremiah Tilmon, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Smith) were ranked in the top-80 in the 2017 Rivals150. Smith started early on for Illinois before opting to transfer to Mizzou after the season; Goodwin was far and away SLU’s best player, and Tilmon showed at times that he could be the pre-eminent big man in the SEC. After getting a late release from NLI, Pickett took a post-grad season and signed with Mizzou. Bennett was one of Lehigh’s better players, off the bench while Stockard and Stipanovich player sparingly at Kansas State and Bradley, respectively.

3. 2011

Bradley Beal, Javier Duren, Corey Jones Jr., B.J Young

Had Ben McLemore's high school not closed down (meaning he wasn’t in our database as a St. Louis product) this group likely would've been No. 1. The group isn’t particularly deep, with Corey Jones Jr. (South Florida) and Javier Duren (Yale) occupying two of the four spots, but Beal (Florida/Washington Wizards) makes up for it, going on to become one of the best shooting guards in the NBA and Young had a strong college career at Arkansas under Mike Anderson.