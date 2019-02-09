Aggies expose Missouri's major weakness
Back on October 21st, Jontay Porter went down with a season-ending knee injury in a scrimmage against Southern Illinois. From that day on, when asked the biggest concern for this Missouri basketball team, I pointed to the depth—or complete lack thereof—in the frontcourt. It was Jeremiah Tilmon and pure, unadulterated blind hope.
Before I’m accused of breaking my arm patting myself on the back, it didn’t exactly take John Wooden to see this Missouri team would probably struggle in the paint beyond Tilmon. And never were the problems more evident than Saturday in a 68-59 loss to Texas A&M, which caught Missouri for 12th in the SEC standings at 2-and-8.
“We need more from Kevin (Puryear), KJ (Santos) and Mitch (Smith),” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Make a play. It just didn’t happen.”
Tilmon didn’t play in this game after having his wisdom teeth pulled (Martin said he thought it was on Wednesday, but nobody gave a definite timeline). So Mizzou went with Reed Nikko in the starting lineup and filled out the front court rotation with Puryear, Mitchell Smith and Santos.
Nikko wasn’t bad in this game. He scored a season-high eight points before fouling out in 19 minutes. Puryear had seven rebounds, but scored just seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, including two missed layups. Santos and Smith combined for one rebound, two turnovers and four fouls in 27 scoreless minutes.
“Outside of Reed, our fours, Kevin, Mitch and KJ, we just didn’t take advantage (of mismatches). Didn’t capitalize,” Martin said. “I always respect Reed’s work. Whether it’s five minutes, four minutes, 20 minutes, he’s gonna give you everything he has.
“We just didn’t get production with KJ and Mitch. You’re talking 25 points, one rebound, that’s hard when you feel like there’s some level of advantage there. If you don’t score the ball at least get a rebound.”
With Mark Smith sidelined for the fifth straight game with an ankle injury, Martin was trying to juggle a roster that did not include what we would have deemed three of his top four players in the preseason. But Texas A&M was without second-leading rebounder Josh Nebo and had just six scholarship players. So let’s take a break from the pity party to state up front that the Tigers still should have been able to find a way to hold off a listless Aggie team that they led by 12 points in the second half and 11 with 15:31 to play.
“Being able to have him out there, it would have been great,” Javon Pickett said. “We just still got to go out there and compete with whoever we have. We can’t make excuses.”
So Saturday was no good. But it’s arguable (and not a hard case to make) that what Missouri has are reasons and not excuses. Tilmon had made the lack of depth behind him a non-factor of late. He had played at least 26 minutes in seven straight games, averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds in that stretch. Missouri was still just 2-and-5 in those games, but took LSU to overtime, hung in at No. 1 Tennessee and was in a one-point game at Arkansas until Tilmon fouled out with about four minutes to go. The Tigers were a competitive team. When he missed the first start of his career, Missouri’s biggest weakness was exposed.
“I just think more production than depth,” Martin said when asked if the depth in the frontcourt hurt on Saturday. “Anytime you’re switching guards on bigs, KJ, Mitch and Kevin, you feel like there has to be an advantage somewhere. Make them double, get to the rim, if anything get an offensive rebound. And that didn’t happen.”
But there’s a reason it didn’t happen: It’s just not very likely to happen. At least not consistently. If you can’t get production out of your frontcourt at home against an already undersized A&M team that was playing shorthanded itself, it’s not going to happen. And the truth is, beyond Tilmon, Missouri’s frontcourt is more or less non-existent.
As the coach said, Nikko gets everything out of what he has. But he’s miscast trying to play 20 minutes a game. Puryear has simply had a disappointing senior season. In conference play, the senior is averaging just 5.2 points per game and shooting 33% from the field. Neither Santos nor Smith has made more than three field goals in a game or scored in double figures in a college game. They’ve combined to make 13 field goals in ten SEC games.
So here Missouri sits, .500 on the season with even NIT hopes likely dashed with the loss to the Aggies. The Tigers have eight games left in the regular season and will likely be underdogs in seven of them. The season will almost certainly last only as long as they can keep winning in the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
Their best player hasn’t played a second this season and is currently doing rehab in Denver, unlikely to ever don a Tiger uniform again. Their most important player should be back on Tuesday against Arkansas (when asked, Martin extended his arms as if to say there’s no way he can know if Tilmon will be ready to play) but watched in sweatpants as the Tigers faltered on Saturday. Their best shooter hasn’t even practiced for a couple of weeks.
It’s not the season Missouri had hoped for, but without Porter, Tilmon and Mark Smith, it’s pretty much the one we would have expected. Missouri’s young guards are gaining (hopefully) valuable experience. Signee Tray Jackson should walk into an immediate starting role at power forward. Roster turnover is a near certainty and next year’s team will be the first where Martin recruited, rather than inherited, the majority of the roster.
This season is not the one on which we should judge Cuonzo Martin. Because even if he won’t say it, he’s playing with a fraction of the talent he was supposed to have on this team. Martin has smoke-and-mirrored his squad to 11 wins (worth noting, one more than they had in the best season of the three-year self-imposed exile before he got the job). On days like Saturday, it’s relatively impressive he’s managed even that.
The next month may well feature quite a few more painful days like this one. Tiger fans just have to hope the future will have far fewer of them.