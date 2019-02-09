Back on October 21st, Jontay Porter went down with a season-ending knee injury in a scrimmage against Southern Illinois. From that day on, when asked the biggest concern for this Missouri basketball team, I pointed to the depth—or complete lack thereof—in the frontcourt. It was Jeremiah Tilmon and pure, unadulterated blind hope. Before I’m accused of breaking my arm patting myself on the back, it didn’t exactly take John Wooden to see this Missouri team would probably struggle in the paint beyond Tilmon. And never were the problems more evident than Saturday in a 68-59 loss to Texas A&M, which caught Missouri for 12th in the SEC standings at 2-and-8. “We need more from Kevin (Puryear), KJ (Santos) and Mitch (Smith),” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Make a play. It just didn’t happen.” Tilmon didn’t play in this game after having his wisdom teeth pulled (Martin said he thought it was on Wednesday, but nobody gave a definite timeline). So Mizzou went with Reed Nikko in the starting lineup and filled out the front court rotation with Puryear, Mitchell Smith and Santos. Nikko wasn’t bad in this game. He scored a season-high eight points before fouling out in 19 minutes. Puryear had seven rebounds, but scored just seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, including two missed layups. Santos and Smith combined for one rebound, two turnovers and four fouls in 27 scoreless minutes. “Outside of Reed, our fours, Kevin, Mitch and KJ, we just didn’t take advantage (of mismatches). Didn’t capitalize,” Martin said. “I always respect Reed’s work. Whether it’s five minutes, four minutes, 20 minutes, he’s gonna give you everything he has. “We just didn’t get production with KJ and Mitch. You’re talking 25 points, one rebound, that’s hard when you feel like there’s some level of advantage there. If you don’t score the ball at least get a rebound.”



Reed Nikko had eight points and three rebounds, but the rest of Mizzou's forwards had just seven points. Jordan Kodner

With Mark Smith sidelined for the fifth straight game with an ankle injury, Martin was trying to juggle a roster that did not include what we would have deemed three of his top four players in the preseason. But Texas A&M was without second-leading rebounder Josh Nebo and had just six scholarship players. So let’s take a break from the pity party to state up front that the Tigers still should have been able to find a way to hold off a listless Aggie team that they led by 12 points in the second half and 11 with 15:31 to play. “Being able to have him out there, it would have been great,” Javon Pickett said. “We just still got to go out there and compete with whoever we have. We can’t make excuses.” So Saturday was no good. But it’s arguable (and not a hard case to make) that what Missouri has are reasons and not excuses. Tilmon had made the lack of depth behind him a non-factor of late. He had played at least 26 minutes in seven straight games, averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds in that stretch. Missouri was still just 2-and-5 in those games, but took LSU to overtime, hung in at No. 1 Tennessee and was in a one-point game at Arkansas until Tilmon fouled out with about four minutes to go. The Tigers were a competitive team. When he missed the first start of his career, Missouri’s biggest weakness was exposed. “I just think more production than depth,” Martin said when asked if the depth in the frontcourt hurt on Saturday. “Anytime you’re switching guards on bigs, KJ, Mitch and Kevin, you feel like there has to be an advantage somewhere. Make them double, get to the rim, if anything get an offensive rebound. And that didn’t happen.” But there’s a reason it didn’t happen: It’s just not very likely to happen. At least not consistently. If you can’t get production out of your frontcourt at home against an already undersized A&M team that was playing shorthanded itself, it’s not going to happen. And the truth is, beyond Tilmon, Missouri’s frontcourt is more or less non-existent.

Nikko made the first start of his career. Jordan Kodner