Following the game, linebacker Brandon Lee was asked if, during the fourth quarter, he could have envisioned Kentucky having the ball with a chance to win the game at the end of regulation. His response: “Only way I imagined it is if we done something stupid, and that’s what we did.”

Kentucky did just that. After a pass interference penalty was called on DeMarkus Acy on what appeared to be the final play of the game, the Wildcats, trailing 14-9, got one untimed down from the Missouri two-yard line, and quarterback Terry Wilson rolled to his left and hit tight end C.J. Conrad for the team’s first offensive touchdown of the game. After trailing for the past 43 minutes of game time, Kentucky stunned Missouri, 15-14.

At that moment, Missouri’s chances of beating its first ranked team since the 2014 season appeared excellent. The Tiger defense had just stopped the Wildcats on fourth down for the third time in the game. Kentucky’s star tailback, Benny Snell Jr. , hadn’t played all possession after he screamed at Wildcat offensive coordinator Eddie Gran on the sideline. And even though Missouri’s offense hadn’t yet recorded a first down in the second half, Kentucky’s offense had looked just as futile, failing to score a point in its past nine possessions, and the Wildcats would have to score twice in the remaining half-quarter to tie or beat the Tigers.

With 7:36 left in Missouri’s game against No. 12 Kentucky Saturday afternoon, Kentucky tailback Asim Rose took a shotgun snap and hesitated, searching for a hole along the line of scrimmage. Trailing 14-3, Kentucky needed to gain two yards to pick up a first down and three yards to score its first touchdown of the game. A gap appeared for an instant, but then Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett emerged just as quickly, tackling Rose for no gain. The Tiger defense celebrated, players fist-pumping and slapping high-fives as they exited the field.

Odom didn’t lay the responsibility for the touchdown on any one Missouri player, saying after the game that Kentucky “did a heck of a job blocking, and we were very, very poor.”

One of Missouri’s “gunners,” linebacker Tavon Ross , got blocked just enough that he couldn’t get to Bowden once Bowden started moving upfield. Bowden then cut left and showed his wheels, running past two Missouri players who appeared to misjudge his speed and take bad angles to catch him. Bowden was never touched on the play, and even though Kentucky missed the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, its offense suddenly had to muster just one score in the final five minutes.

Following Kentucky’s turnover on downs, Missouri handed the ball to tailback Larry Rountree III on three consecutive plays, and while those carries didn’t net 10 yards, the series did at least run more than two minutes off the clock. Fatony, who played well, averaging 48.4 yards on nine punts, uncorked a 57-yard kick that sent Bowden backpedaling. Perhaps because of the length of the kick, however, no Missouri player was near Bowden when he caught the ball.

After the game, Missouri head coach Barry Odom called himself “devastated” and said the loss will “stay with him forever.” Here’s a breakdown of the key plays in all three phases that led to the collapse.

“We had the game in the bag and couldn’t convert to get first downs, couldn’t stop them on the last drive,” Lee said. “That’s disappointing.”

Missouri’s breakdowns during the final seven minutes occurred in all three phases of the game. The offense, which produced 200 total yards and 14 points against Kentucky’s stout defense in the first half, never recorded a first down in eight second-half possessions, including after an Acy interception with 2:38 remaining, at which point a single first down would have almost certainly resulted in a win. Four plays after Garrett stuffed Rose on fourth down, the special teams allowed Kentucky to recapture momentum, when Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. returned a Corey Fatony punt 67-yards for the Wildcats’ first touchdown of the game. Finally, Missouri’s defense, which excelled for 59 minutes, holding Kentucky to just 91 yards rushing on 35 attempts, wilted in the final two minutes, allowing the beleaguered Wilson to lead an 81-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:24.

1:31 remaining: Missouri ball, third down and two at its own 26-yard line

After Kentucky scored on the punt return, Missouri somewhat curiously opted to pass on all three of its offensive plays. The first two passes fell incomplete, so even after a completion to Johnathon Johnson on third down, Missouri burned only 1:08 off the game clock. However, when Acy intercepted Wilson with less than three minutes left, it didn’t look like it would matter. Even if Missouri didn’t pick up a first down on its next drive, the worst-case scenario would see the Tigers punt to Kentucky with less than a minute and a half on the clock and Kentucky out of timeouts.

After two Damarea Crockett runs, though, Drew Lock didn’t hand the ball off again on third down. Instead, he rolled to his right and looked downfield. Johnson, the intended receiver, was well-covered, and Lock threw the ball into the turf, allowing Kentucky to keep its final timeout. That timeout would loom large, as Kentucky used it to keep the game clock from expiring on its final possession when Terez Hall sacked Wilson with nine seconds remaining.

After the game, Odom said he and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley felt Johnson’s route fit the situation well, and because Kentucky still had a timeout and would be expecting a running play, the reward of gaining a game-ending first down through the air outweighed the risks.

“If we ran the ball there, they were going to take a timeout, so we weren’t going to gain clock,” Odom said. “Obviously they would have had to use the timeout. But I still felt good about the call. We’ve run it a million times in practice, and we liked it on that distance, we liked it on where the ball was placed on the hash, and we didn’t get it executed.”

Several members of the offense said after the game the result shouldn’t have depended on that third down call. Guard Kevin Pendleton, for one, called the unit “guilty” for the loss.

“We put our defense in so many bad positions,” Pendleton said. “They’ve given us so many great positions. ... It’s just little stuff where we’re hurting ourselves, and we can’t do that if we want to win any more games.”

33 seconds remaining: Kentucky ball, first and 10 on its own 40-yard line.

Kentucky’s final drive started with a negative play for the Wildcats, when Tre Williams sacked Wilson for a loss of seven on first down. But Wilson followed by completing consecutive passes to Bowden and David Bouvier, the second of which was reviewed and ultimately upheld as a completion. Following the replay timeout, Bouvier emerged wide open down the seam. Wilson delivered an on-target throw, and by the time Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie tackled Bouvier, he had gained 27 yards.

Odom said that play, more than any other, haunted him from the loss. He said Missouri’s defense shouldn’t have allowed Bouvier to leave the line of scrimmage unencumbered.

“We have to be able to get hands on (Bouvier) underneath, and then hopefully disrupt the route a little bit to throw off the timing,” Odom said. “He escaped that and the quarterback made a nice throw down the seam to keep it going there.”

Nine seconds remaining: Kentucky ball, second and 17 from the Missouri 28-yard line

Hall had just sacked Wilson, and Kentucky stayed alive by using the aforementioned timeout. After the break in the action, Missouri took the field in an unusual formation. Five Tigers lined up along the goal line, and the remaining six players were positioned at the line of scrimmage. Kentucky took advantage of the formation to pick up some yardage prior to taking one final shot into the end zone, as Wilson threw a quick screen to Bowden, who ran for 17 yards, then stepped out of bounds at the Missouri 10-yard line with two seconds on the game clock. The gain made defending the end zone substantially more difficult for Missouri on the final play.

Odom said the idea behind the formation was to keep Kentucky from getting a receiver open in the end zone. Since the Wildcats had no timeouts, any player tackled short of the goal line and in bounds would cause the clock to run out. The problem was, the Tigers didn’t defend the sideline.

“I didn’t want a shot at the goal,” Odom explained. “I didn’t want an end zone throw at that point, and we’ve run that going back now since 2012, it’s been a winner every time.”

Two seconds remaining: Kentucky ball, first and goal from the Missouri 10-yard line

On what figured to be the final play of the game, Wilson dropped back and lobbed a pass for Ahmad Wagner, who was running toward the back corner of the end zone. Acy shadowed Wagner, and as the ball flew through the air, both players flailed their limbs. Wagner appeared to shove Acy’s helmet in an effort to create separation. Acy tried to hold his position by sticking his arm over Wagner’s.

The pass fell incomplete, but an official threw a penalty flag. Pass interference on Acy. Kentucky would get one more down with no time on the clock from the Missouri two-yard line.

Several Missouri players took issue with the penalty call after the game. Acy at least maintained his composure while doing so.

“I feel like I played it perfectly as I could,” Acy said. “The guys’ hands were all over my helmet. I tried my best to get his hands off. I guess the referee saw otherwise.”