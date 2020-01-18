Following each Mizzou basketball game this season, we will highlight a few notable takeaways from the performance in the ‘And-One.’



Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information. Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

Mizzou sets SEC free throw record

Missouri surrendered 88 points and 13 made three-pointers, both season highs, in Saturday’s loss at Alabama. The Tigers, meanwhile, shot just 31.1 percent from the field and 20 percent from three-point range. At one point in the first half, they went nearly 11 minutes without a made field goal. Knowing that, Missouri probably should have been blown out of Coleman Coliseum. But the Tigers hung around, trailing by as few as five points with just over four minutes to play, thanks to a record-setting performance from the free throw line. Missouri made all 31 of its free throw attempts. That set a new school record and SEC record for most consecutive free throws made in a single game. The Tigers fell just short of the NCAA record of 34 consecutive makes in a game. Entering Saturday, Missouri had shot the ball decently well from the free throw line (74.6 percent), but getting there hadn’t been a strength. Missouri’s previous season high for free throw attempts in a game was 29, which came against Morehead State. The Tigers’ most against a high-major opponent was 22. Missouri ranked 216th nationally in free throw attempts per field goal attempts entering the game. Yet, with the offense clearly looking to attack the rim as much as possible against Alabama, Missouri went to the line 21 times during the first half, which was a major reason the score didn’t become lopsided during Missouri’s 10-minute, 47-second drought without a field goal. For the game, Missouri only made 19 shots. Eight Missouri players attempted (and made) at least one free throw. However, despite the hot shooting from the line, the Tigers didn’t gain a huge advantage there. The Tigers actually got whistled for one more personal foul in the game than Alabama, and the Crimson Tide shot 25-30 from the free throw line.

Mark Smith made all four of his free throw attempts but struggled from three-point range down the stretch during Missouri's loss at Alabama. (Jessi Dodge)

Offense disappears down the stretch

Alabama led for the final 35:25 of Saturday’s game, but Missouri managed to keep it competitive. Entering the under-eight minute media timeout in the second half, the Tigers trailed by just three points, 71-68. Then, over the final 7:34, the Tigers got outscored 17-6. The performance continued a season-long theme for Missouri — when the Tigers really need a bucket down the stretch, they’ve often struggled to find it. The primary reason for Missouri’s offensive struggles at the end of the game was, not surprisingly, that it stopped getting to the free throw line. The Tigers didn’t attempt a free throw in the final 7:34. During that stretch, Missouri shot 3-14 from the field and 0-4 from three-point range. Mark Smith, in particular, missed several open looks from behind the arc. The 40.6-percent three-points shooter went 3-11 from behind the arc and missed his final four attempts.

Defense surrenders season high

Entering Saturday, Missouri ranked 11th nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 59.7 points per game. Alabama ranked second in scoring offense at 83.2 points per game. Something had to give. Turns out, it was the Tiger defense. Alabama became the first team all season to top 80 points against Missouri. The Crimson Tide did so in large part by making 13 three-pointers (11 of which came in the first half) on a season-high 39 attempts. Five Alabama players scored in double-figures, led by John Petty with 20. While Missouri is far from the only team to give up points to Alabama — Saturday marked the 11th time in 17 games that the Crimson Tide have scored 80 or more — the game did continue a concerning trend for the Tigers. Missouri, which has always prided itself on its defense since Cuonzo Martin took over as head coach, has given up 75 points per game against SEC opponents. The team only allowed 55.7 per game during non-conference play. While Missouri figured to allow a bit more scoring due to the increase in competition in SEC play, allowing 75 points per game does not appear to be a sustainable formula. The Tigers are just 1-7 this season when their opponent scores more than 60 points.

Game at a Glance