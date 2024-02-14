“Because we know what we're capable of doing and we know how good we can be. To be able to take all the preparation over the last five to six months, and being able to have the results that you did just show that it all pays off. That's really been the message from the very beginning, to really trust the process. Trust the process in the preparation. Trust your coaches and what they're trying to tell you. Stay disciplined to that task. The results are going to be there and when you see the results and you have that experience, then you just prove it even more that your hard work does pay off”.

Coming into this season Mizzou softball adopted the football team's motto, “Something to Prove”. Anderson says that it's not always what they have to prove to people outside of the locker room but to themselves.

“Can’t start any better right? 5-0. I’m just really overly impressed with their intent, their energy throughout the five games, their attention to detail and their ability to make adjustments. Playing against South Alabama, they are a very, very strong team. We pretty much dominated the game on the mound and we made some unbelievable adjustments in the batter's box and it is really the first time that I've seen us stay disciplined to an approach and not panic about being behind.”

Coach Larissa Anderson said she couldn't be more impressed with how her team came out with great energy this past weekend.

After entering the 2024 season unranked Mizzou finds itself sitting at the No. 15 spot in the latest ESPN.com/USA softball poll. The Tigers went a perfect 5-0 in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic, scoring two top-20 victories over No.16 Utah and No.7 Clemson.

Anderson mentioned in preseason that defense and pitching were going to be areas that could make a difference for this team. Mizzou dominated in the circle this weekend thanks to Laurin Krings. Krings earned All-Tournament Team honors after going 3-0 with three complete games, earning a 1.89 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 innings.

“She was just extremely competitive," Anderson said. "She was so gassed against Clemson and she wanted the ball, that's the fierce competitiveness that they have and that they want it and they want to be successful”.

Last season Krings finished with a 13-12 record with a 3.53 ERA in 23 games started. Anderson says Krings put in a lot of work in the offseason helping her elevate her play coming into the new season.

“She stayed here this summer and she trained with our strength coach," Anderson said.."She put herself in a position that her body is a lot stronger than she has been, she really focused on her physical attributes and what she's able to control. What's different with her right now is her level of focus and her intent in understanding how to truly pitch and how to get batters out and not trying to throw it by people.

"She really raised the level of play and inspired a lot of people on our team Friday and it's the maturity and the experience. It's being a senior, it's knowing this is your last chance and giving your all and also mentoring those younger pitchers that we have and she's really putting everything together right now and understanding what her role really is.”

Cierra Harrison got the other two wins over the weekend, beating South Alabama and NC State. Anderson noted that, much like Krings, Harrison who is now in her second season for the Tigers, has elevated her game. Harrison pitched eight innings and gave up just two hits and zero runs.

I had people in the bullpen ready to go but Cierra needs to experience that seventh inning and what that feels like," Anderson said of the comeback win over South Alabama. "This early in the year is huge, and that's going to help prepare them but I saw a lot of very similar qualities in Cierra in just elevating her game, making some really key pitches in some key situations.”

Mizzou had multiple newcomers make their debuts this past weekend, including freshman pitcher Marissa McCann and outfield transfer Mya Dodge. McCann appeared in two games with a total of four innings pitched and recorded six strikeouts. In her first start against South Alabama McCann struggled, allowing four hits and three runs in three innings of play. Dodge went 3-12 at the plate with three RBIs, two walks and a stolen base. Dodge’s three hits included a home run against Liberty and a triple against NC State.

Anderson said she is not worried about some early season struggles. For McCann, she attributed the struggles to her still getting adjusted as a freshman pitcher and Dodge’s transition to the SEC.

“I saw a freshman. Someone that has really great moments and then struggles a little bit and that inconsistency," Anderson said. "That's going to happen and the more she's out there, the more that her performance will start to level out. It's putting her in situations that she's not making the moment bigger than it is and that's what you feel with every single freshman especially pitchers, it's putting her in that environment.”

Coming Up:

Mizzou will head to Denton, Texas to compete in the Tracy Beard College Classic this weekend. The Tigers will open play against Texas A&M Commerce, then play two games a piece against South Dakota State and North Texas.