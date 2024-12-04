Around the SEC: Recruiting quick hits

(Photo by Maria Lysaker - USA TODAY Sports)

Here are five signing day flips or outcomes I found most important around the SEC.

1.

Oklahoma signed five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi. We’re starting with a guy who stayed with his verbal commitment. Rivals has Fasusi as the No. 12 player in the country and the No. 2 offensive tackle overall, but there was some worry in Norman as he took visits to Texas and Texas A&M the final two weeks of the regular season. Fasusi solidified a Sooner class that had lost three receiver commits, including two four-star prospects, and lands Oklahoma at No. 17 in Rivals’ team rankings. That’s a way for me to fit in that Nebraska flipped four-star receiver Cortez Mills away from Oklahoma on Wednesday. So two-for-one.

2.

Alabama stays rich as the Crimson Tide finish the flip five-star quarterback Keelon Russell. Celebrated by an Instagram Live video with 17-year old freshman star receiver Ryan Williams, Alabama got its quarterback of the future in five-star Russell, who the Tide flipped from SMU. Russell becomes the third five-star in Alabama’s class, joining defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. and offensive lineman Mal Waldrep. Rivals has Russell as the top overall quarterback in this year’s class and the No. 3 overall player. Russell de-committed from SMU in June and verbally committed to the Tide the same day. Alabama had the No. 4 overall class in Rivals’ rankings.

3.

Arkansas gets its next quarterback with flip of Madden Iamaleava. The Razorbacks will have some sibling rivalry with Tennessee as they add the younger brother of the Volunteer’s starter. The younger Iamaleava is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback in the class and was committed to UCLA before flipping Wednesday. The quarterback solidifies Arkansas’ team ranking at No. 26 with four four-star recruits and 19 three-stars.

4.

Texas flips four-star corner Kade Phillips. This one is more of a way to talk about Texas’ class overall, but Phillips was an expected flip after he de-committed from Texas in August to commit to LSU, then changed his mind back to the original play with the Longhorns this week. Rivals has Phillips as the No. 16 corner in the country, the No. 17 player from Texas and at No. 148 nationally. More importantly, Phillips helps the Longhorns secure a top-5 recruiting class with two five-stars, 17 four stars and five three stars, led by five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench - the No. 2 receiver in the country - and five-star linebacker Jonah Williams - the No. 1 linebacker in the country and No. 15 player in the country. Texas is close behind Alabama in Rivals’ team rankings and slightly further behind Georgia for the top class in the SEC.

5.