Ask the Editor: March 23

I made my way out to the NEZ site a couple of times last week. Here's a look at how the construction is going.
It’s Monday morning, so it’s time for me to let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week.
Missouri became the first team to beat the Oklahoma Sooners this season as they went 1-2 across three games.
The second round of my favorite photos from the Mizzou football pro day on Friday.
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers matched their program-best finish in the SEC Championships on Saturday.
I made my way out to the NEZ site a couple of times last week. Here's a look at how the construction is going.
It’s Monday morning, so it’s time for me to let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week.
Missouri became the first team to beat the Oklahoma Sooners this season as they went 1-2 across three games.