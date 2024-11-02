Advertisement
in other news
Fresh Faces: Tony Perkins
Let’s continue meeting the fresh faces around Mizzou. Say hello to Tony Perkins.
• Kyle McAreavy
Three-star TE Evan Jacobson talks relationship with Mizzou staff
Class of 2026 tight end Evan Jacobson took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Sept. 7.
• Kenny Van Doren
The season glance: Games 17-19
Let's continue our dive into the men's basketball season with Games 17-through-19.
• Kyle McAreavy
Season glance: The women's games 16-18
Let’s continue our dive into the women’s schedule with games 16-through-18.
• Kyle McAreavy
Fresh Faces: Tionna Herron
We’re continuing the Fresh Faces series, but flipping over to the women’s team. So say hello to Tionna Herron.
• Kyle McAreavy
in other news
Fresh Faces: Tony Perkins
Let’s continue meeting the fresh faces around Mizzou. Say hello to Tony Perkins.
• Kyle McAreavy
Three-star TE Evan Jacobson talks relationship with Mizzou staff
Class of 2026 tight end Evan Jacobson took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Sept. 7.
• Kenny Van Doren
The season glance: Games 17-19
Let's continue our dive into the men's basketball season with Games 17-through-19.
• Kyle McAreavy
Ask the Editor: Nov. 2
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OT
- S
- PRO
- APB
- OT
- DT
- OG
- SDE
- OLB
Advertisement
Advertisement
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS