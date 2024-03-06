After the final buzzer sounded Tuesday night, Dennis Gates grabbed a microphone to address the fans who lingered in Mizzou Arena. The head coach appreciated them keeping up the tradition of support for the program despite what the team’s record has become this season. He said he knew the crowd gave its very best, just like his players.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, their very best hasn’t been good enough in SEC play. Missouri was handed its biggest loss of the year in its final home game of the season, dropping its 17th consecutive game to No. 11 Auburn, 101-74.

“Auburn is definitely a great team, they've demonstrated that over a period of time,” Gates said. “But more importantly, I think this is probably, again, a very, very good team that can make it a far distance in the NCAA tournament. I have respect for what they've done in the past. But that second half for us, we came out a little flat. I'll take full responsibility in that as the head coach.”

MU held up surprisingly well in the first half going against an Auburn team that ranks fifth in KenPom adjusted efficiency margin. Mizzou held the visitors to 15-40 shooting from the field, including 2-14 from beyond the arc. Auburn’s leading scorer, junior forward Johni Broome, was limited to just six points in the period.

The black and gold weren’t much better on offense, making just 37.0% of their field goal attempts. And the team was at a significant disadvantage on the glass, where Auburn (23-7, 13-5 SEC) pulled down 13 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points. Missouri had less than half the offensive boards with six and less than a third of the second-chance points with five. But by shooting 4-8 from distance and 15-16 at the free throw line, MU managed to keep it close, as the hosts went into halftime trailing just 44-39.

“I think the guys accepted the challenge,” Gates said. “I think this team has done a tremendous job. We're one of the top teams in free throw percentage. But the second half of the season definitely shows a spike (in free throw attempts) compared to the first half.”

Mizzou needed a few big plays at the start of the second half to spark the momentum it needed to take a lead. Instead, it suffered a few at Auburn’s hands. The visitors began the period on a 14-5 run in the opening five minutes, taking their biggest lead of the evening at 58-46. The black and gold never cut the deficit down to single digits again after that, letting AU run away with the 27-point victory.

Graduate senior point guard Sean East II said he came off the Mizzou Arena floor for the last time with mixed emotions. He led all scorers on the evening with 21 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. It was a place where he forged lasting relationships with his teammates and coaches. It was a court he’d won plenty of games on. The last thing he wanted was for his final game in the gym to go how it did.

East is hopeful he can make up for it before finishing his college career.

“It's not over,” East said. “I mean, we’ve still got high hopes for this season and we're gonna keep on fighting each and every day.”