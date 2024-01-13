Bad execution, bad luck and a plain bad year
In his first year at Mizzou, everything Dennis Gates touched turned to gold. Kobe Brown went from a good player to a first-round draft pick. D’Moi Hodge went from the Horizon League to the NBA. Missouri won two games on half-court buzzer beaters.
What Gates wouldn’t do for a bit of that Midas touch right now.
On Saturday, the Tigers lost a game in which they never trailed in the second half. That is not a mistake.
Mizzou led South Carolina 33-32 at halftime. South Carolina tied it at 35 with 18:48 to go. For the next 18:23, Missouri led the entire time. The margin was as slim as a point and as big as a half dozen, but the Tigers led the entire time. Ta’Lon Cooper made a three with 25 seconds to play to tie the game at 62. Sean East missed a jumper at the buzzer and Mizzou never led again.
Final: South Carolina 71, Missouri 69. If it weren’t for bad luck, these Tigers would have no luck at all.
That’s not to make an excuse. This team really isn’t all that good. It’s now 8-8, including 0-3 in Southeastern Conference play for the first time in five seasons. Mizzou makes a habit of digging itself big holes in almost every game, including a 7-0 deficit to start Saturday. Plenty of things could have gone Missouri’s way this season if it was just a little bit better. So that’s not to blame this season solely on bad luck.
But the difference in a two-point loss and a two-point win is so small. Last year, maybe East’s final shot in regulation goes in. Or South Carolina’s doesn’t. Or maybe it’s as simple as an official hearing Gates.
“I signaled timeout, but I guess I signaled too late for the referee to call it,” he said.
And what was the message he ultimately wasn’t able to deliver to his team?
“Up three, don’t give up a three.”
Would it have worked? Who knows. Gates didn’t get the timeout. The Gamecocks tied the game. Missouri couldn’t finish it.
It looked over in regulation when Mizzou fell behind by five. Noah Carter got it back to even with the final five of his game-high 23 points. Missouri gave up another basket. The Tigers had the ball with 6.8 seconds left. They went to Carter; why not, nobody else had scored in overtime? He missed a three. The Tigers also missed the follow, though it may not have counted anyway.
“I forced a shot,” Carter said. “It felt good though.”
Not this year.
Again, this isn’t a commentary on Missouri’s overall ability. The Tigers are a far cry from the team they were last year. Winning this game wouldn’t have probably made much of a difference in the overall season anyway. The chances Missouri is going anywhere important are slim. It’s more just an observation of how much things have changed in a year.
The Tigers aren’t as good as they were a year ago offensively. Not even close. But they’re quite a bit better defensively, at least in terms of overall defensive efficiency and points allowed. KenPom keeps a stat for “luck.” It is defined as “the deviation between a team's actual winning percentage and the expected from the above metrics. Last year Missouri was 10th in the country out of 363 teams. This year? The Tigers are 311th out of 362. (To be fair, that probably doesn't include things like missing the front end of back-to-back one-and-ones to begin overtime; or at least it shouldn't).
So last year’s team probably wasn’t quite as good as it looked on its way to 25 wins and the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in 13 years. This year’s team might not be quite as bad as it looks. A bounce here or there you beat Jackson State and South Carolina and maybe even one more and 11-5 looks a whole lot better than 8-8. But Missouri didn’t give back any of last year’s good fortune and can’t get rid of anything that’s gone the other way this year.
The result is a season that feels more or less over on January 13th. Sure, they’ve got 15 regular season games left and a week at the conference tournament in Nashville to try to salvage something and nobody’s going to give up. But it seems pretty apparent where it’s going. The difference in 12 months is stark.
Gates might not be the savior of Mizzou basketball he looked like for most of his 12 months. He’s also probably not a .500 coach who just happened to get lucky in his first year with a ragtag roster. The hope is that we’ll have a lot of years to find out which end of the spectrum he’s closer to. It’s just longer than anyone wants to wait. Next year’s long way away. And it doesn’t feel like there’s a whole lot to play for before then.
