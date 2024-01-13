In his first year at Mizzou, everything Dennis Gates touched turned to gold. Kobe Brown went from a good player to a first-round draft pick. D’Moi Hodge went from the Horizon League to the NBA. Missouri won two games on half-court buzzer beaters.

What Gates wouldn’t do for a bit of that Midas touch right now.

On Saturday, the Tigers lost a game in which they never trailed in the second half. That is not a mistake.

Mizzou led South Carolina 33-32 at halftime. South Carolina tied it at 35 with 18:48 to go. For the next 18:23, Missouri led the entire time. The margin was as slim as a point and as big as a half dozen, but the Tigers led the entire time. Ta’Lon Cooper made a three with 25 seconds to play to tie the game at 62. Sean East missed a jumper at the buzzer and Mizzou never led again.

Final: South Carolina 71, Missouri 69. If it weren’t for bad luck, these Tigers would have no luck at all.

That’s not to make an excuse. This team really isn’t all that good. It’s now 8-8, including 0-3 in Southeastern Conference play for the first time in five seasons. Mizzou makes a habit of digging itself big holes in almost every game, including a 7-0 deficit to start Saturday. Plenty of things could have gone Missouri’s way this season if it was just a little bit better. So that’s not to blame this season solely on bad luck.

But the difference in a two-point loss and a two-point win is so small. Last year, maybe East’s final shot in regulation goes in. Or South Carolina’s doesn’t. Or maybe it’s as simple as an official hearing Gates.

“I signaled timeout, but I guess I signaled too late for the referee to call it,” he said.

And what was the message he ultimately wasn’t able to deliver to his team?

“Up three, don’t give up a three.”

Would it have worked? Who knows. Gates didn’t get the timeout. The Gamecocks tied the game. Missouri couldn’t finish it.