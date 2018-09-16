On the fifth play of the drive, Hall took advantage of the cushion afforded him by a Purdue cornerback, ran a short route and caught a pass from quarterback Drew Lock . He then made the defender miss and ran all the way to the Purdue 14-yard line, putting Missouri in position to make the go-ahead score. The 25-yard catch and run proved a key play on the game-ending drive, which culminated in a Tucker McCann 25-yard field goal as time expired. The Tigers won 40-37, advancing to 3-0 for the first time since 2015, avenging last season’s 35-3 rout at the hands of the Boilermakers and, perhaps most importantly, avoiding collapse in a game in which it once led 27-10.

“I was like, ‘I’m going in,’” Hall said. “It’s not even an option. I’m going in.”

Missouri had just gotten the ball back after Purdue made a field goal to tie the game at 37-37 with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Even though Hall hadn’t seen the field since the first half due to tightness in his groin, he couldn’t bear to watch from the sidelines any more.

Hall’s catch was precipitated by equally momentous play, made by an even less likely subject. On a night when Larry Rountree III rushed for 168 yards on 23 carries, the Missouri coaching staff called on true freshman Tyler Badie to play the game’s final possession. Badie delivered. On the second play of the drive, Badie stayed in the backfield to help protect Lock as he dropped back. Badie cut down one pass rusher, and as Lock scrambled to his right, he maneuvered his way into open field. With Purdue players dragging Lock toward the turf, he tossed the ball to Badie, who turned it into a 20-yard gain.

Later in the drive, Badie rushed four times for 26 yards, including a first down run on second-and-three inside the 10-yard line that allowed the Tigers to run the clock out before kicking the game-winning field goal.

Considering the other running backs on Missouri’s roster and how little Hall played prior to the decisive drive, the fact that both players were even on the field at that point was surprising. That they accounted for all 68 of the yards the Tigers needed to position McCann for the winning field goal was not lost on their teammates.

Lock was especially complimentary of Badie’s composure.

“You usually see young guy’s eyes light up in situations like that,” Lock said. “His eyes stay the same. Really just narrow, level-headed the whole time, and for the situation we were in, I think a young me might have been bright-eyed, but he was a stone-cold killer the whole time.”

Odom said the staff opted to use Badie on the final drive instead of Rountree and Damarea Crockett (who Odom said is healthy despite the fact that he did not play in the second half) in part because it feels Badie is the back best equipped for passing situations. Running backs coach Cornell Ford said Badie also impressed when the team ran the two-minute drill during fall camp practices, so the staff felt comfortable inserting him into such a high-leverage spot.

"All camp, we put him in some two-minute situations and he probably made more plays than anybody,” Ford said. “I questioned it, but I thought, let's roll with it. I went with my gut.

“He came out and made some plays. He's been doing that all summer, so that's why we did it."

When Ford approached Badie and told him he’d be playing the final drive, he tried not to deviate from his usual mindset, despite the magnitude of the moment. But he said he did have one focus at the forefront of his mind, especially after Hall’s catch put Missouri inside the Purdue 20-yard line: Don’t fumble.

“I was just focused on protecting the ball,” Badie said. “Because I know any point in the game, especially late in the game, any turnovers could really hurt the team.”

Hall, of course, did not wait for the coaching staff to approach him about re-entering the game, despite the fact that as a result of his tight groin he “couldn’t run like I wanted to.” A combination of adrenaline and desperation to avoid a crushing loss fueled his catch on the final drive.

“At the end of the day, I’ve gone through three years of losing, and I was like, there’s no way we’re losing this game,” Hall said.

After the game, both Badie and Hall shared one common sentiment. Both expressed confidence that, when they took the field in the waning moments of a tie game, they could fill their roles. They believed the rest of the players on offense could, too, and that the unit, coming off an interception on the previous drive, could score and win the game. That, perhaps as much as plays like the ones made by Hall and Badie on the final drive, is the biggest difference between this year’s Missouri team and the one that suffered last year’s 32-point home drubbing at the hands of Purdue.

“It came down to, we had to make some plays, and I was like, I trust myself to go out there and get the job done,” Hall said. “So I’m really happy that we finished the game with the win. We’re 3-0 and there’s no better feeling at all.”