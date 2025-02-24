Baseball posts 2-1 record in Andre Dawson Classic

The Tiger baseball team took to Florida for the week, playing four games from Thursday through Sunday, including three in the Andre Dawson Classic, where Missouri went 2-1. Here’s a look through all four games.

(Photo by Angelina Alcantar - USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday

The Tigers opened the week with a 7-1 loss at UCF outside of the Classic. UCF scored two runs in the first and third, then added three in the fifth. Missouri’s lone run came in the top of the sixth when Kaden Peer launched a home run over the right-field fence. Peer led the Tiger offense with three hits, while Mateo Serna added one in Missouri’s four-hit attack. Wil Libbert got his first career start and threw 3.0 innings, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks. Josh Kirchhoff came on in relief, pitching the next 1.1 innings and allowing three runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out one. Nic Smith pitched the next frame cleanly, then PJ Green threw 1.2 innings and allowed a hit, a walk and a hit batter. Ben Smith finished the game with three strikeouts and a hit allowed in 1.0 innings.

Friday

The Tigers then opened the Andre Dawson Classic with a 6-5 win against Florida A&M on Friday. Missouri opened the game with three runs in the top of the first, then added another in the second, one more in the fifth and the game-winner in the eighth. Florida A&M scored two in the bottom of the first, tied the game at four with two runs in the third, then tied it again at five in the bottom of the fifth. The Tigers opened the scoring when Cameron Benson reached base on an error that put him on second before he advanced to third on a Serna groundout. Peer walked and stole second, then Gehrig Goldbeck bunted for a single to score Benson and put Peer on third. Goldbeck stole second and Jackson Lovich singled to score Goldbeck and Peer. In the second, Jedier Hernandez walked and moved to second when Trey Lawrence reached on an error, then Serna walked to load the bases for Peer, who grounded out to score Hernandez. In the fifth, Goldbeck doubled and Blake Simpson singled to score him. Then the Tigers took the lead for good when Benson doubled, Serna walked and Peer singled up the middle. Goldbeck had three of Missouri’s 11 hits, while Benson had two and Lawrence had two. Peer, Simpson, Lovich and Hernandez all added one. Brock Lucas started for Missouri, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks, while striking out eight across 5.0 innings. Kaden Jacobi earned the win in relief, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out two in 2.0 innings. James Vaughn pitched the next inning, striking out two and walking one, then Xavier Lovett earned the save by pitching the ninth and allowing one hit, while striking out one.

Saturday

Missouri then dropped a 10-2 game to Alabama State on Saturday. The Tigers scored one run in the third and another in the eighth. In the third Pierre Seals doubled and moved to third on a Hernandez single through the left side. Seals scored when Lawrence sent a single down the line in right. In the eighth, Benson reached on a dropped third strike and took second, then scored on a Serna single to right. Benson, Serna, Seals, Hernandez and Lawrence each had one of the Tigers’ five hits. Ian Lohse pitched the first 5.0 innings and earned the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out six. Victor Christal came on to throw the next 1.2, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk, while striking out two. Seth McCartney then pitched the next 1.1, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out two. Brady Kehlenbrink threw the final frame, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Sunday