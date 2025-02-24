Baseball posts 2-1 record in Andre Dawson Classic

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
The Tiger baseball team took to Florida for the week, playing four games from Thursday through Sunday, including three in the Andre Dawson Classic, where Missouri went 2-1.
Here’s a look through all four games.
Thursday
The Tigers opened the week with a 7-1 loss at UCF outside of the Classic.
UCF scored two runs in the first and third, then added three in the fifth.
Missouri’s lone run came in the top of the sixth when Kaden Peer launched a home run over the right-field fence.
Peer led the Tiger offense with three hits, while Mateo Serna added one in Missouri’s four-hit attack.
Wil Libbert got his first career start and threw 3.0 innings, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks.
Josh Kirchhoff came on in relief, pitching the next 1.1 innings and allowing three runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out one.
Nic Smith pitched the next frame cleanly, then PJ Green threw 1.2 innings and allowed a hit, a walk and a hit batter. Ben Smith finished the game with three strikeouts and a hit allowed in 1.0 innings.
Friday
The Tigers then opened the Andre Dawson Classic with a 6-5 win against Florida A&M on Friday.
Missouri opened the game with three runs in the top of the first, then added another in the second, one more in the fifth and the game-winner in the eighth.
Florida A&M scored two in the bottom of the first, tied the game at four with two runs in the third, then tied it again at five in the bottom of the fifth.
The Tigers opened the scoring when Cameron Benson reached base on an error that put him on second before he advanced to third on a Serna groundout. Peer walked and stole second, then Gehrig Goldbeck bunted for a single to score Benson and put Peer on third.
Goldbeck stole second and Jackson Lovich singled to score Goldbeck and Peer.
In the second, Jedier Hernandez walked and moved to second when Trey Lawrence reached on an error, then Serna walked to load the bases for Peer, who grounded out to score Hernandez.
In the fifth, Goldbeck doubled and Blake Simpson singled to score him.
Then the Tigers took the lead for good when Benson doubled, Serna walked and Peer singled up the middle.
Goldbeck had three of Missouri’s 11 hits, while Benson had two and Lawrence had two.
Peer, Simpson, Lovich and Hernandez all added one.
Brock Lucas started for Missouri, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks, while striking out eight across 5.0 innings.
Kaden Jacobi earned the win in relief, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out two in 2.0 innings.
James Vaughn pitched the next inning, striking out two and walking one, then Xavier Lovett earned the save by pitching the ninth and allowing one hit, while striking out one.
Saturday
Missouri then dropped a 10-2 game to Alabama State on Saturday.
The Tigers scored one run in the third and another in the eighth.
In the third Pierre Seals doubled and moved to third on a Hernandez single through the left side. Seals scored when Lawrence sent a single down the line in right.
In the eighth, Benson reached on a dropped third strike and took second, then scored on a Serna single to right.
Benson, Serna, Seals, Hernandez and Lawrence each had one of the Tigers’ five hits.
Ian Lohse pitched the first 5.0 innings and earned the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out six.
Victor Christal came on to throw the next 1.2, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk, while striking out two.
Seth McCartney then pitched the next 1.1, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk, while striking out two.
Brady Kehlenbrink threw the final frame, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Sunday
The Tigers responded with a 15-1 win against Southern on Sunday, plating 10 runs in the eighth to end the game early.
Missouri got on the board in the first when Serna singled, took third on an error and scored on a Goldbeck sacrifice fly.
The Tigers added another in the fourth when Lovich doubled and scored on an error, then they plated two more in the sixth when Cayden Nicoletto singled, Hernandez was hit by a pitch, a balk moved them up and Brock Daniels hit a sacrifice fly before Benson singled to score Hernandez.
Another run came across in the seventh when Goldbeck walked and stole second before Nicoletto doubled to bring him home.
Then came the eighth.
Daniels tripled, Peyton Basler walked, and Daniels scored on an error. Serna doubled to score Basler, then Brady Picarelli launched a two-run home run to create a 9-0 lead.
Isaiah Frost walked, as did Chris Patterson before Nicoletto singled to load the bases. Trey Callaway doubled to clear the bases, then Daniels singled to score Callaway and make the game 13-0.
Aden Malpass walked, Tyler Macon was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Picarelli doubled to score two more.
The Tigers piled up 14 hits and 14 RBI, led by Serna and Nicoletto with three hits each, while Daniels and Picarelli had two each.
Kadden Drew started and earned the win, throwing six shutout innings and allowing five hits and a walk, while striking out three.
James Vaughn pitched the seventh, striking out two, and Smith pitched the eighth, allowing three runs on three hits, while striking out two.
Missouri (3-4) will return to Columbia for the home opener Tuesday when the Tigers take on Lindenwood at 4 p.m.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.