Missouri has won nine straight games and concluded the non-conference stretch of its schedule by capping off a perfect home 9-0 stand with a 9-4 win over No. 20 Wichita State on Tuesday. The Tigers are 14-3 and sit third in the East division as conference play begins this weekend.

While Cuonzo Martin and co. make a go at the Tigers’ first NCAA Tournament in five years in Nashville, the baseball team will be facing Louisiana State in Baton Rouge for its first SEC matchup of 2018.

After finishing with a 52-20 record, grabbing the SEC title and running all the way to the finals of the College World Series in 2017, expectations were high yet again for Paul Mainieri’s LSU squad in 2018. But LSU has gotten off to a substandard start, going 12-6 through its non-conference schedule. However, the Tigers have won three straight games heading into the weekend and are ranked No. 16 by Collegiate Baseball.

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Bryce Montes de Oca (3-0, 1.57 ERA) vs. Zach Hess (2-2, 5.64)

Saturday, 6 p.m.: Michael Plassmeyer (2-0, 2.88) vs. Caleb Gilbert (2-0, 4.29)

Sunday, 2 p.m.: Andy Toelken (2-1, 3.92) vs Ma’Khail Hillard (4-0, 0.00)

After LSU lost its top starters in Alex Lange and Jared Poche to the MLB draft in 2017, Zach Hess and Caleb Gilbert were the two arms expected to step up and fill the roles. The duo was great a year ago primarily in a bullpen role, going a combined 14-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 118.2 innings.

Gilbert and Hess haven’t been quite as effective in 2018. Gilbert, a junior righty out of Hoover, Alabama, had all sorts of trouble in his first two starts. In LSU’s season opener against Notre Dame, he allowed nine hits and five earned runs in 4.1 innings, and he allowed ten hits and five earned in four innings a week later against Texas.

Despite allowing ten total earned runs over the two starts, the Tigers won both games and he didn’t receive a decision for either. He’s turned it around over his last starts, throwing 12.2 innings of no-run ball against Sacred Heart and Hawaii and earning two wins. He’ll matchup with Missouri’s big righty, Montes de Oca on Friday.

Hess — Plassmeyer’s matchup on Saturday — also had a rainy day against Notre Dame, allowing eight earned runs in just 2.1 innings. In his three starts since, however, the sophomore out of Virginia has pitched well, especially in the strikeout department. Hess has tossed a combined 20 innings with just six earned runs and 32 strikeouts over three games. No one else on LSU has more than 17 strikeouts on the season.

Freshman Ma’Khail Hillard will make the second start of his collegiate career on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Toelken. In six appearances, the freshman has been surgical, not allowing a run and striking out 14 in 17.1 innings. He’s limited opposing batsmen to a .169 batting average, which is the second-lowest of the Tigers’ pitching staff.

Players to Watch

Hunter Feduccia — LSU’s catcher has been one of the best in the country, hitting for average, showing plate discipline and adding power while leading the Tigers in OPS. The junior transfer from LSU-Eunice is slashing .354/.458/.625 and his 17 RBI is tops on the team. Feduccia has been on fire of late, batting .438 in his last six games with three doubles.

Daniel Cabrera — After previously being ranked the No. 82 prospect in the 2017 MLB Draft by Baseball America and drafted by the Padres in the 26th round, Cabrera came into the season as one of LSU’s most highly touted freshman. After a mediocre start to the season, Cabrera is on a hot streak, hitting .500 in his last five games. He has an OPS of .879 through 49 at bats.

Matthew Beck — A behemoth of a reliever at 6’7” and 228 pounds, the sophomore has been a shutdown option out of the pen for LSU. Beck has already appeared in eight games and has only allowed one run. He has 15 strikeouts — the most of any bullpen-exclusive Tiger — compared to just five walks and four hits.