Basketball rotations through 4 games

I got to adding the rotations from the Mississippi Valley State game, there were a lot and they added a lot of new ones for the season. No Tony Perkins, a lot more Marques Warrick and the freshmen, plus a couple at the end with the walk-ons means there was only one lineup from that game that had been used at any point in the first three games. And the numbers are of course going to look a lot better than they did just a few days ago for each group. Take a look at the 26 combined rotations from the matchup with MVSU.

Rotations vs. Mississippi Valley State Players Time Points Rebounds TOs 1. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 3:11 +5 +5 Even 2. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 0:53 +2 Even +1 3. Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Trent Pierce, Marcus Allen, Peyton Marshall 1:55 +3 +2 Even 4. Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Marcus Allen, Peyton Marshall 3:04 +6 +1 Even 5. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 3:34 +10 +1 +2 6. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 0:32 Even Even +1 7. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell 0:11 +3 Even +1 8. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Josh Gray 1:14 -1 +4 -1 9. Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Josh Gray 2:42 +2 -1 Even 10. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Marcus Allen, Peyton Marshall 2:44 +2 Even +1 11. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 1:46 +8 +2 +2 12. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell 1:36 +5 +3 +1 13. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Josh Gray 0:49 Even Even Even 14. Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Marcus Allen, Josh Gray 0:28 Even -4 -1 15. Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:41 +5 -1 +3 16. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Peyton Marshall 0:06 +3 Even Even 17. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Peyton Marshall 2:53 +5 +1 +3 18, Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell, Peyton Marshall 0:23 Even +1 Even 19. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Peyton Marshall 0:52 Even -2 Even 20. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Jacob Crews, Peyton Marshall 0:07 Even Even Even 21. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Jacob Crews, Aidan Shaw 1:51 -1 -1 Even 22. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Jacob Crews, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw 4:09 +13 +5 +4 23. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Jacob Crews, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 0:22 +1 +2 +1 24. Marques Warrick, Jacob Crews, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 1:24 +5 Even +1 25. Marques Warrick, Jeremy Sanchez, JV Brown, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 0:04 -2 Even Even 26. Marques Warrick, Jeremy Sanchez, JV Brown, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw 1:29 -2 -1 -1

OK, slight analysis break. The only rotation that had been used before was No. 11, Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews and Mark Mitchell. That's it. Crazy that we made it through an entire game without using a second repeat rotation four games into the year. That change is clearly led by the mix of no Perkins and Aidan Shaw not getting in until the final 10 minutes for some reason and by then it was mostly the young/new guys playing who haven't gotten much time. The first half actually didn't have that many rotations, Nos. 1-10 are the first half, then there were 16 after halftime. But the other main thing is Warrick hadn't played as the lead point guard in any of the first three games. He hadn't been on the court without Robinson, Perkins or Boateng through the first three games and I think he should take control of the offense more often, it looked a lot more effective in the half-court with him. Don't want to take too much away from a nonsense opponent, so let's move on to the full season. The new lineups from the MVSU game starts at No. 68 and this game brings us to 92 for the season.

Rotations through the season Players (times on floor together) Time Points Rebounds TOs 1. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (4 times) 7:53 -7 -4 -2 2. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (2 times) 7:15 -1 -2 Even 3. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Aidan Shaw 1:07 -1 Even Even 4. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell (2 times) 3:35 +2 Even Even 5. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Aidan Shaw (5 times) 3:04 +2 +3 -1 6. Ant Robinson, Caleb Grill, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 4:32 +8 +1 +2 7. Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 1:48 +4 Even +1 8. Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 1:26 Even Even Even 9. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell 0:42 -3 Even Even 10. Tony Perkins, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:33 +2 +2 Even 11. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Peyton Marshall 1:09 -2 -1 +1 12. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 0:16 -2 -1 Even 13. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 0:39 Even Even -1 14. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Jacob Crews, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw (2 times) 0:37 +2 +1 -1 15. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Jacob Crews, Caleb Grill, Josh Gray 0:08 -2 Even Even 16. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Josh Gray 1:49 -7 -1 -1 17. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:30 Even +1 Even 18. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 0:14 -3 Even Even 19. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw 1:09 -1 -3 +1 20. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell 2:55 -1 -3 -3 21. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Jacob Crews, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell 0:01 Even Even -1 22. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Jacob Crews, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell 0:01 -1 -1 +1 23. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Jacob Crews, Caleb Grill, Trent Pierce 0:52 Even -1 Even 24. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell (2 times) 0:39 -2 Even Even 25. Annor Boateng, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (3 times) 8:01 -1 +2 -1 26. Ant Robinson, Caleb Grill, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 3:23 +4 +2 Even 27. Annor Boateng, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 1:41 Even +1 +1 28. Annor Boateng, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw 3:35 -4 -3 +1 29. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:29 Even Even +1 30. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 0:39 +2 +1 Even 31. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell (3 times) 5:23 +13 +2 +4 32. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell (4 times) 3:09 -2 +1 Even 33. Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell 0:44 +4 Even Even 34. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell 0:43 -3 -1 Even 35. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 1:24 +2 +1 Even 36. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 0:29 Even Even Even 37. Tony Perkins, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 1:34 +1 Even Even 38. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:22 -3 -1 Even 39. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 2:20 Even +2 -1 40. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw 2:05 +4 Even +1 41. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw 1:30 -1 -2 +1 42. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell 0:48 +1 +2 Even 43. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 1:52 -4 -2 -1 44. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 1:53 -3 -1 Even 45. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 0:42 Even -1 +1 46. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 1:25 -3 Even Even 47. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 0:58 +6 +2 +1 48. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 1:59 +4 +1 +1 49. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell 0:01 +2 Even Even 50. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw 0:28 -1 -1 Even 51. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Marcus Allen, JV Brown 0:07 Even Even Even 52. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 1:04 +1 +1 -1 53. Ant Robinson, Caleb Grill, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 3:32 +5 +1 Even 54. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 0:32 +1 +1 Even 55. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marcus Allen, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 3:37 +3 -1 +1 56. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell (2 times) 2:38 +11 +1 +2 57. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Jacob Crews, Aidan Shaw 0:09 Even Even +1 58. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw 0:27 Even Even -1 59. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Marcus Allen, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw 1:41 -4 -1 Even 60. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marcus Allen, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell (2 times) 0:37 +2 +1 -1 61. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marcus Allen, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell 1:17 -2 -1 +1 62. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 0:49 -3 -1 Even 63. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Josh Gray 0:55 Even +1 Even 64. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 3:07 Even Even Even 65. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 0:18 Even -1 +1 66. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 4:41 +2 +1 Even 67. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell 0:53 +2 Even Even 68. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 3:11 +5 +5 Even 69. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 0:53 +2 Even +1 70. Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Trent Pierce, Marcus Allen, Peyton Marshall 1:55 +3 +2 Even 71. Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Marcus Allen, Peyton Marshall 3:04 +6 +1 Even 72. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 3:34 +10 +1 +2 73. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell 0:32 Even Even +1 74. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell 0:11 +3 Even +1 75. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Josh Gray 1:14 -1 +4 -1 76. Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Josh Gray 2:42 +2 -1 Even 77. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Marcus Allen, Peyton Marshall 2:44 +2 Even +1 78. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell 1:36 +5 +3 +1 79. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Josh Gray 0:49 Even Even Even 80. Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Marcus Allen, Josh Gray 0:28 Even -4 -1 81. Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:41 +5 -1 +3 82. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Peyton Marshall 0:06 +3 Even Even 83. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Peyton Marshall 2:53 +5 +1 +3 84. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell, Peyton Marshall 0:23 Even +1 Even 85. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Peyton Marshall 0:52 Even -2 Even 86. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Jacob Crews, Peyton Marshall 0:07 Even Even Even 87. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Trent Pierce, Jacob Crews, Aidan Shaw 1:51 -1 -1 Even 88. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Jacob Crews, Marcus Allen, Aiden Shaw 4:09 +13 +5 +4 89. Marques Warrick, Annor Boateng, Jacob Crews, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 0:22 +1 +2 +1 90. Marques Warrick, Jacob Crews, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 1:24 +5 Even +1 91. Marques Warrick, Jeremy Sanchez, JV Brown, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 0:04 -2 Even Even 92. Marques Warrick, Jeremy Sanchez, JV Brown, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw 1:29 -2 -1 -1

Sooner or later we'll start getting a lot of repeat rotations, it feels crazy to me that only four groups have been on the floor at the same time four times or more this season and the high for any group is five. And the fact that only one group, the starting 5 from Games 2 and 3, has played eight minutes together feels ridiculous. There's still just too many guys getting on the floor right now.

I'll do one more game with the full list of rotations, but once we get to Game 6 and on, I'm going to cut down the second part to the 30 most-used groups by time on court together. I think that will end up being more telling than just having 100+ groups of names to look through.