The home run gave Missouri (28-13) a 3-2 lead, and the Tigers never gave it back as they defeated Missouri State (25-12) 8-2 and swept the season series, 2-0.

“I don’t know if you guys were here a couple weeks ago, but I said I was going to do that (stomp on the plate),” Harris said. “I think it was just a big moment for me and the team. We needed that, and it got us rolling. And after that, we just settled in, played our game.”

In the 5th, with Missouri trailing 2-1 and Brian Sharp on second base, Harris jumped all over Ty Buckner ’s sixth pitch of the at bat and skied it over the wall in right field. Unsurprisingly, Harris pumped his fist while rounding the bases and stomped on home plate as hard as his 5-10 frame would allow.

Because Harris went 0-3 in the Tigers’ 8-6 win over Missouri State on April 10, Tuesday night was his last chance for the senior to do damage against the rival. He took advantage.

“I just want the guys to get the feeling of beating Missouri State before I get out of here,” Harris said after a 12-1 win over SIU-Edwardsville. “I don’t want to ever lose to Missouri State. This year, I want to end it right.”

He made that abundantly clear on April 4, a day after Missouri’s first game against the Bears was originally scheduled but canceled due to inclement weather.

“It means a lot,” Harris continued. “Taking care of your state is a big deal. I saw a sign when I was there that said ‘Mizzou owns the billboards, but we own the scoreboard.’ It’s one of those things where it’s like, okay. I’m glad we won. I’m glad we got the job done, because it feels good.”

Harris’ seventh homer — a team best — was one of Missouri’s nine extra base hits on Tuesday, the most it’s had since its 22-1 win over FIU on February 17, the second game of the season.

Missouri started the evening from behind, as Sharp allowed a walk and double to lead off the first. A double play took one of those runners off base, but first baseman Ben Whetstone then launched a tape-measure shot that cleared the pine trees in right-center and silenced a raucous home crowd of 2,331 strong.

The early deficit didn’t shake Sharp, who settled in and threw four scoreless frames after the ugly first. He kept the Bears at bay as the offense mounted its comeback, which began in the fourth.

Chad McDaniel hit a one-out double and came in to score one batter later as Cade Bormet laced his own double down the right-field line. After Harris homered in the fifth, Missouri brought its lead to 5-2 in the sixth on an Alex Samples double and Matt Berler single.

The Tigers hit eight doubles on the night, their most in over a decade.

“We’ve been scuffling for extra base hits all season long,” head coach Steve Bieser said. “Hitting’s contagious — one guy hits one and the next one does. It just keeps rolling. I truly feel and believe this team can hit. We’ve had some tough conditions and we’ve faced some really good pitching in the conference this year. Hopefully this will get us rolling and get us headed in the right direction offensively.”

To preserve the lead, Bieser put the ball in the hands of two pitchers who were both part of the original weekend rotation. Bryce Montes de Oca made his second relief appearance of the year, throwing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in the sixth and seventh. Andy Toelken then took the baton and threw a scoreless eighth.

Both right-handers have been near-flawless since moving to the bullpen. Toelken has allowed just a run in 18.1 innings out of the ‘pen, and Montes de Oca has thrown four scoreless innings of relief in the past week.

The offense added three more runs in the eighth, Nile Ball handled a 1-2-3 ninth and Missouri secured a 2-0 season sweep of the Bears. For Bieser, who came to Missouri with the goal in mind of building the program, it’s refreshing to take two from the in-state rival.

“It’s important,” Bieser said. “There are some recruiting battles as well with Missouri State. They have an excellent facility there. They can recruit really well, and they’ve had a lot of success. I believe it’s time for us to be the flagship university and keep rolling.