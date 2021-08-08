Bazelak embracing role as 'The Guy'

On Wednesday afternoon, his final few free hours before Missouri football players had to report for fall camp the following day, Connor Bazelak played golf. The third-year quarterback was hardly incognito as he arrived at The Links, a nine-hole course in Columbia. He sported a gray Music City Bowl t-shirt and Mizzou football shorts that had his last name printed on one of the legs. When he entered the clubhouse to pay for his round, those shorts caught the eye of the cashier. “Bazelak,” the cashier said. “What is that, Polish?” Bazelak smiled, informed the man he had guessed correctly. It wasn’t until later in their conversation, when the cashier asked about how the quarterback for the Missouri football team was looking this year, that he realized the starting quarterback was standing in front of him. That’s been typical for Bazelak. At most SEC schools, it might be rare for the starting signal-caller to walk around town with such anonymity. Yet Bazelak, who started eight games for Missouri last season and earned SEC co-Freshman of the Year honors, said he doesn’t often get recognized in Columbia or on campus. (The one exception usually occurs when he places an online food order and the server reads his name.) True to his quiet nature, he prefers it that way. “Better for me,” he said Thursday, when players spoke with local media. But while Bazelak may shy away from the spotlight that typically shines on an SEC starting quarterback away from the field, on it, his teammates say he’s embraced the role. During an offseason in which head coach Eli Drinkwitz has repeatedly emphasized that Bazelak will be The Guy behind center, Bazelak has emerged as a more confident, vocal leader. His actions have his teammates optimistic that Bazelak can take a significant step forward in 2021. “He’s the quarterback, through and through,” offensive guard Case Cook said of Bazelak. “I think just him getting a year of starting games and being the guy, I think it’s really apparent this offseason, you really see him fill that role and really start pushing guys and bringing guys in for extra work and really being that quarterback, that leader guy. It’s been awesome.”

Bazelak’s preparation for this season has looked dramatically different than a year ago. He tore his ACL at Arkansas in the 2019 season finale, his first college start. He underwent surgery the following month and was still rehabbing when spring practices began in March of 2020, so he had to watch from the sidelines. Then, even that became impossible, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the rest of the practices. Most of his teammates went home, but Bazelak remained on campus to continue his rehab. By the time a delayed fall camp kicked off, he had been cleared to participate but wasn’t quite back to full speed. That, in part, led Drinkwitz to tab TCU transfer Shawn Robinson to start the season-opener against Alabama. Robinson started the following game at Tennessee as well, but Bazelak took over midway through the second quarter and never relinquished the job. For most of the season, he performed well; he completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards and twice earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors. The highlight of his season came when he torched defending national champion LSU for 406 yards and four touchdowns in a Missouri win. Still, there remained room to improve. Bazelak connected on just 28 percent of his passes that traveled 20 yards or more downfield. He threw seven touchdown passes compared to six interceptions. “I thought last year he really played within himself,” Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days. “He's a maverick. He went out there and went into really difficult situations and gave him an opportunity to play the game. Obviously, there's areas he needs to improve on: deep ball accuracy, red zone completion percentage, and touchdowns.” The simple fact that, for the first time since he enrolled at Missouri, Bazelak has had an entire offseason during which he’s been healthy and hasn’t had to spend time adjusting to a new offense or play-caller should help him make some of the necessary corrections. Drinkwitz noted that he was able to start installing offensive plays much sooner this offseason than a year ago because there have been no questions about who would be the trigger man. Plus, this year, Bazelak won’t be seeing most defensive alignments or blitz schemes for the first time, which should make the game slow down for him. But his teammates insist this isn’t just a more seasoned version of the same Bazelak. He recognized that the starting quarterback position comes with leadership responsibilities, and he’s adapted his mindset in order to fulfill them.