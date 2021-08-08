Bazelak embracing role as 'The Guy'
On Wednesday afternoon, his final few free hours before Missouri football players had to report for fall camp the following day, Connor Bazelak played golf. The third-year quarterback was hardly incognito as he arrived at The Links, a nine-hole course in Columbia. He sported a gray Music City Bowl t-shirt and Mizzou football shorts that had his last name printed on one of the legs.
When he entered the clubhouse to pay for his round, those shorts caught the eye of the cashier.
“Bazelak,” the cashier said. “What is that, Polish?”
Bazelak smiled, informed the man he had guessed correctly. It wasn’t until later in their conversation, when the cashier asked about how the quarterback for the Missouri football team was looking this year, that he realized the starting quarterback was standing in front of him.
That’s been typical for Bazelak. At most SEC schools, it might be rare for the starting signal-caller to walk around town with such anonymity. Yet Bazelak, who started eight games for Missouri last season and earned SEC co-Freshman of the Year honors, said he doesn’t often get recognized in Columbia or on campus. (The one exception usually occurs when he places an online food order and the server reads his name.)
True to his quiet nature, he prefers it that way.
“Better for me,” he said Thursday, when players spoke with local media.
But while Bazelak may shy away from the spotlight that typically shines on an SEC starting quarterback away from the field, on it, his teammates say he’s embraced the role. During an offseason in which head coach Eli Drinkwitz has repeatedly emphasized that Bazelak will be The Guy behind center, Bazelak has emerged as a more confident, vocal leader. His actions have his teammates optimistic that Bazelak can take a significant step forward in 2021.
“He’s the quarterback, through and through,” offensive guard Case Cook said of Bazelak. “I think just him getting a year of starting games and being the guy, I think it’s really apparent this offseason, you really see him fill that role and really start pushing guys and bringing guys in for extra work and really being that quarterback, that leader guy. It’s been awesome.”
Bazelak’s preparation for this season has looked dramatically different than a year ago. He tore his ACL at Arkansas in the 2019 season finale, his first college start. He underwent surgery the following month and was still rehabbing when spring practices began in March of 2020, so he had to watch from the sidelines. Then, even that became impossible, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the rest of the practices. Most of his teammates went home, but Bazelak remained on campus to continue his rehab. By the time a delayed fall camp kicked off, he had been cleared to participate but wasn’t quite back to full speed.
That, in part, led Drinkwitz to tab TCU transfer Shawn Robinson to start the season-opener against Alabama. Robinson started the following game at Tennessee as well, but Bazelak took over midway through the second quarter and never relinquished the job. For most of the season, he performed well; he completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards and twice earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors. The highlight of his season came when he torched defending national champion LSU for 406 yards and four touchdowns in a Missouri win.
Still, there remained room to improve. Bazelak connected on just 28 percent of his passes that traveled 20 yards or more downfield. He threw seven touchdown passes compared to six interceptions.
“I thought last year he really played within himself,” Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days. “He's a maverick. He went out there and went into really difficult situations and gave him an opportunity to play the game. Obviously, there's areas he needs to improve on: deep ball accuracy, red zone completion percentage, and touchdowns.”
The simple fact that, for the first time since he enrolled at Missouri, Bazelak has had an entire offseason during which he’s been healthy and hasn’t had to spend time adjusting to a new offense or play-caller should help him make some of the necessary corrections. Drinkwitz noted that he was able to start installing offensive plays much sooner this offseason than a year ago because there have been no questions about who would be the trigger man. Plus, this year, Bazelak won’t be seeing most defensive alignments or blitz schemes for the first time, which should make the game slow down for him.
But his teammates insist this isn’t just a more seasoned version of the same Bazelak. He recognized that the starting quarterback position comes with leadership responsibilities, and he’s adapted his mindset in order to fulfill them.
One of Bazelak’s qualities that drew rave reviews from his teammates last year was his poise. Despite his relative lack of college experience, he always seemed sure of himself in the huddle and in the pocket; nothing appeared to rattle him.
But Bazelak revealed Thursday that he actually feels quite a bit more comfortable than a season ago. He’s less likely to second-guess a pre-snap read or a check at the line of scrimmage. The knowledge that the starting spot will be his has empowered him to play with a bit more aggression during practices. That should allow him to be more comfortable throwing the ball downfield or into tight windows during games.
“I think I’ll be able to take more chances, kind of see what I can do,” Bazelak said. “I think last year I was trying to make the right decision — check downs, incompletions — which, obviously I’ll still make the right decisions, but I’ll be able to kind of take more chances and try to fit balls into windows that maybe I wouldn’t in a game, but shoot, let’s see if I can do it in practice. That’s the only way you can see you can do it.”
Not only is he more confident in himself, Bazelak said he’s learned to put more trust in Missouri’s receivers after developing better chemistry with them during the offseason. There were times a season ago, he admitted, when he should have given his pass-catchers a chance to make a play on a deep ball or in the end zone but shied away from taking the risk.
“There are times when you’ve got to give guys a chance on a nine-ball, a streak, and you’ve just got to throw it up,” Bazelak said. “The guy’s on him, but we got Keke (Chism), he’s 6-5, throw it up there and let him get it. I think that is a big thing.”
That increased confidence in himself has helped Bazelak become more vocal during practices and workouts. You may not know it from talking with him away from the field, but his teammates said he hasn’t been afraid to speak up, whereas a year ago, he might have deferred to an upperclassman like running back Larry Rountree III. He’s taken it upon himself to organize route-running sessions outside of practice times with the pass-catchers, and if a player doesn’t run a pattern to his liking, he isn’t afraid to ask them to do it again.
Being more vocal hasn’t come naturally to Bazelak. His father, Lenny Bazelak, called him “chill” and said his son will never be a “rah-rah type leader.” But that may actually work in Bazelak’s favor as he shoulders a larger leadership role. According to slot receiver Barrett Banister, since his teammates aren’t used to hearing Bazelak bark at them, when he speaks up, they take notice.
“That’s the nice part about being a quiet person, is whenever you do say something, people listen,” Banister said. “And so I think Connor definitely has that ability and value to the team. Whenever he says something, people listen.”
Banister believes that, at times, Missouri’s 2020 offense missed having a quarterback who was comfortable vocalizing his expectations for others.
“A guy who’s thrown into the mix, like in the middle of fall, it’s kind of hard to become a leader overnight,” Banister said. “Even though his play may have led us on the field, … he didn’t ever speak up when maybe we needed him to last year. This year, I will say, Connor has taken a much more leadership role.”
While he may be turning heads within the football complex, Bazelak hasn’t generated much buzz elsewhere during the offseason. He didn’t earn any preseason all-SEC honors, and it would be easy to argue he’s garnered less hype among Tiger fans than two quarterbacks who have never played a college snap: Tyler Macon, who enrolled during the spring after putting up huge numbers at East St. Louis high school, and Sam Horn, a top-100 prospect out of Georgia who committed to Missouri in February. He can still roam Columbia largely unnoticed.
That, of course, doesn’t bother Bazelak. He hasn’t organized the route-running sessions or spoken up more to try to gain notoriety. His focus isn’t on responding to the critics who say he didn’t throw enough touchdown passes a season ago, or even on boosting his NFL Draft stock.
“A lot of people say more touchdown throws,” he said, “but I go for wins, not stats.”
Instead, Bazelak recognized the leadership void on Missouri’s offense and, as The Guy behind center, took it upon himself to fill it, even if he had to step outside his comfort zone to do so. Combine his newfound voice with better chemistry with his teammates and a year of starting experience, and players and coaches have painted a picture of a quarterback in clear control of the offense.
“When you have a guy like that who’s confident in this offense and can always get us in the right situation, we’re going to be successful,” Chism said. “So his development has been huge in such a short amount of time, and I know that he’s a guy that’s going to lead us to where we want to be.”
