Between the Columns for Monday, May 12

It’s Monday morning, so it’s time for me to let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week. Graduation this week lined up pretty well with when I first started on the beat for the Jefferson City News Tribune, so I figured I would take a look at some of my favorite games to cover from the past four years that hopefully lines up pretty well with the graduating seniors’ memories.

And since average students don’t transfer as much as athletes, nor do they get COVID years and redshirts (though I did take a fifth year), we’re just looking at the past four.

Let’s get to it.

1. Border War basketball 2024

The first rekindled Border War played at Mizzou Arena back in 2022 was at the top of my list of games I got to cover in person for a long time.

The energy in the stadium, the excitement that came from the early success at the beginning of the Dennis Gates era, the possibility to prove that the 9-0 start was for real.

And then the game was a let down.

But it almost all happened again in 2024. It wasn’t a 9-0 start, but it was a 7-1 start with a seven-game winning streak that came along with a highly-touted transfer class and the clear growth of some key guys early on.

The excitement was back, the stadium was packed and fans were starting to believe again that the second-year letdown of the Gates era could be a one-off.

And this time, the team came through.

The stadium only got louder and louder as the Tigers dominated the early going to get out to a 20-10 lead, then the energy kept growing as Tamar Bates (who, if you missed it, earned his way into the NBA combine with his performance in the G League Elite Camp over the weekend) took over on offense and Josh Gray kept grabbing every possible rebound on the way to a 34-17 advantage with a few minutes left in the first half and a 39-25 lead at halftime.

As it became a close game down the stretch, the energy started to dwindle, but I don’t think I’ll ever forget the mix of relief and explosion of energy that came when Mark Mitchell hit that left-corner 3 with two minutes left, getting the Tigers back on track to build out the win.

And then of course, Mr. Brightside with the students on the floor.

That’s a memory I’m going to hold onto for a long time and one I hope this graduating class will never forget.

...