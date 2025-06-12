Biggest changes for Mizzou opponents: Alabama

(Photo by Matt Pendleton - USA TODAY Sports)

We’re onto Week 7 in my look into the biggest changes on each roster the Tigers will go up against this football season. We started with a look at Central Arkansas, which you can find here, and last week we looked at the other side of the Border War, which you can find here. We looked at the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, which you can find here and we got into conference play with a look at South Carolina, which you can find here. Last week, I took a look at UMass and Week 5, which you can find here. We’re back into conference play after a quick week out of it. The Tigers will be coming off a bye week as they take on likely the highest-rated team on the schedule in Alabama. Let’s get started with the most important losses from last year’s roster.

Biggest losses

Jalen Milroe, QB As always, the biggest piece a team is going to have to replace well is a starting quarterback. Milroe was a do-it-all quarterback last season, passing for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns (with 11 interceptions) while also rushing for a team-leading 726 yards and 20 scores on the ground. His 36 touchdowns put him 11th in the country, but he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round with pick No. 92 overall, so the Crimson Tide will have a new signal caller. Likely last year’s backup Ty Simpson. Tyler Booker, offensive tackle The Tide will have some pretty strong members of the offensive line to replace, led by starting left guard Booker, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 12 overall this year. They also lost starting right tackle Elijah Pritchett in portal, so there will be multiple new faces on the line this season . Booker was the highest-rated pass blocker on the team last year according to PFF, with a rating of 88.2, while Prichett was a pretty poorly-rated blocker by PFF. Jihaad Campbell, LB Last year’s leader on the Alabama defense was definitely Campbell. He led the team with 117 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks to go with two quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, two batted passes, one forced fumble and one interception. But the Tide will have to replace that production after Campball was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with pick No. 31 Malachi Moore, S Another leader on the Alabama defense, but a step farther back, was Moore, who totaled 70 tackles for third on the team. He added three tackles for loss and a sack, while breaking up eight passes, totaling three QB hits, coming down with two interceptions, recovering two fumbles and forcing another. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round with pick No. 130. Que Robinson, Edge Another key piece of the Tide defense was Robinson, an edge rusher who was second on the team behind Campbell in sacks with 4.0, while he totaled 7.0 tackles for loss and six QB hits. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round with pick No. 134. Robbie Ouzts, TE Following his quarterback to the Seahawks was leading tight end Ouzts, who totaled eight catches and two touchdowns with 108 receiving yards. He was picked in the fifth round with pick No. 175 Tim Smith, DT Finally, a big body up the middle, Smith totaled 35 tackles, 3.5 for loss and two sacks, while totaling five QB hits. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round with pick No. 190.

Biggest additions