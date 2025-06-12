Biggest changes for Mizzou opponents: Alabama

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
We’re onto Week 7 in my look into the biggest changes on each roster the Tigers will go up against this football season.
We started with a look at Central Arkansas, which you can find here, and last week we looked at the other side of the Border War, which you can find here.
We looked at the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, which you can find here and we got into conference play with a look at South Carolina, which you can find here. Last week, I took a look at UMass and Week 5, which you can find here.
We’re back into conference play after a quick week out of it.
The Tigers will be coming off a bye week as they take on likely the highest-rated team on the schedule in Alabama.
Let’s get started with the most important losses from last year’s roster.
Biggest losses
Jalen Milroe, QB
As always, the biggest piece a team is going to have to replace well is a starting quarterback. Milroe was a do-it-all quarterback last season, passing for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns (with 11 interceptions) while also rushing for a team-leading 726 yards and 20 scores on the ground. His 36 touchdowns put him 11th in the country, but he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round with pick No. 92 overall, so the Crimson Tide will have a new signal caller. Likely last year’s backup Ty Simpson.
Tyler Booker, offensive tackle
The Tide will have some pretty strong members of the offensive line to replace, led by starting left guard Booker, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 12 overall this year.
They also lost starting right tackle Elijah Pritchett in portal, so there will be multiple new faces on the line this season .
Booker was the highest-rated pass blocker on the team last year according to PFF, with a rating of 88.2, while Prichett was a pretty poorly-rated blocker by PFF.
Jihaad Campbell, LB
Last year’s leader on the Alabama defense was definitely Campbell. He led the team with 117 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks to go with two quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, two batted passes, one forced fumble and one interception.
But the Tide will have to replace that production after Campball was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with pick No. 31
Malachi Moore, S
Another leader on the Alabama defense, but a step farther back, was Moore, who totaled 70 tackles for third on the team. He added three tackles for loss and a sack, while breaking up eight passes, totaling three QB hits, coming down with two interceptions, recovering two fumbles and forcing another. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round with pick No. 130.
Que Robinson, Edge
Another key piece of the Tide defense was Robinson, an edge rusher who was second on the team behind Campbell in sacks with 4.0, while he totaled 7.0 tackles for loss and six QB hits.
He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round with pick No. 134.
Robbie Ouzts, TE
Following his quarterback to the Seahawks was leading tight end Ouzts, who totaled eight catches and two touchdowns with 108 receiving yards. He was picked in the fifth round with pick No. 175
Tim Smith, DT
Finally, a big body up the middle, Smith totaled 35 tackles, 3.5 for loss and two sacks, while totaling five QB hits. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round with pick No. 190.
Biggest additions
Kam Dewberry, OT
With so much to replace on the offensive line, the Tide had to go to the portal, where they picked up a Mizzou target in Dewberry back in December.
Dewberry played for Texas A&M and moved around the line throughout the season.
The expectation from people who cover Alabama is Dewberry will jump into the starting left tackle spot. He will have one year at Alabama.
Hill-Green has been in a few different spots. He started his career at Michigan, then played a season at Charlotte before heading to Colorado to join coach Deion Sanders for one season.
In his lone year in Boulder, he started 11 games and totaled 82 tackles with 11.5 for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions and two QB hurries.
He was third in the Big 12 in tackles for loss and was an AP All-Big 12 Second-Team member.
Hill-Green will likely slot into Campbell’s role for the next season.
Kelby Collins, Edge
Collins spent two seasons at Florida to begin his career, playing in 18 total games.
He totaled 23 tackles last season with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
He will likely be a depth addition among the Tide’s pass rushers.
Isaiah Horton, WR
After starting his career at Miami and playing in 29 games in three seasons, Horton joins the Tide as the likely third receiver in the room.
Last season, he made four starts in 12 appearances, amassing 616 yards and five touchdowns on 56 catches.
He joins the Tide as a redshirt junior to give the new quarterback an extra option.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.