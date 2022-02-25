Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Missouri recruiting sure got a jump start this week. Are the Tigers about to hit the transfer portal for a quarterback? Get the latest in The Chamber.

We run down all the news and notes you need to know in Mizzou recruiting this week. And we dive into the potential fallout from adding a quarterback to the roster as spring football begins. Catch up on everything inside The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today.