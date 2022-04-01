Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

It has been a little more than a week since Missouri hired Dennis Gates. Where do things stand with his coaching staff and his first recruiting class? The Chamber is your place to catch up on all the latest chatter.

All the latest on transfers, junior college and high school prospects, plus a couple of notes from a light week on the football recruiting side. The Chamber has everything you need to know.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up today for a premium subscription to get all the Mizzou news you need every day.