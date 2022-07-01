Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

It's about to get BUSY on the recruiting trail. Major decisions are on the way for football and official visits are underway in basketball. Get everything you need to know about it in The Chamber.

Where do the Tigers stand coming off the biggest football recruiting weekend of the summer? The Chamber has the scoop. We've also got the latest on basketball visits and will hit the road this week to watch tons of Tiger targets in person. Catch up on the latest right here.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up today for a premium subscription to get all the Mizzou news you need every day.