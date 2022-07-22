Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Mizzou scored a big commitment on the football recruiting front in Lee's Summit wideout Joshua Manning on Thursday night. So, who are the next local dominos to fall? We break down the situation in The Chamber.

A couple top Tiger hoops targets have also offered updates in their recruitment — including a top-75 prospect who says he's planning an official visit soon. Catch up on the latest right here.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up today for a premium subscription to get all the Mizzou news you need every day.