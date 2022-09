Missouri hit big on the recruiting trail on Thursday with the commitment of Raytown OL Logan Reichert. So what's next? Get the latest news in The Chamber.

We've got scoop on a couple of area prospects that could be trending toward the Tigers and a look at Mizzou's recent activity. We also check in on the latest for Dennis Gates and the hoops program as the Tigers ramp up toward some big September official visits. Catch up on the everything you need to know right here.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today to get all the news.