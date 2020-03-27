The recruiting process is different right now, but it hasn't stopped. We've got the latest notes from the Mizzou recruiting trail in The Chamber.

We run down some of the recent developments as Eli Drinkwitz puts together his first full class and take a look at what the spring plan appears to be for Cuonzo Martin. Updates from both sports inside The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, get your subscription started today!

