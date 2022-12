Visits are going to start back up this weekend as the drive toward the early signing period hits full speed. Find out who's going to be in town--both from high school and the transfer portal. Get all the latest in The Chamber.

In addition, it's the biggest home basketball game in years. What's the latest on the recruiting trail for Dennis Gates and Tiger hoops? Find out in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today to get all the news.