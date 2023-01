It looks like Missouri has added some competition to the quarterback room. What's the latest and what does it mean for the competition to be the Tigers' starter in 2023? We break it all down in The Chamber.

Plus, there's a five-star hoops prospect headed to Columbia this weekend. Where do the Tigers stand? We check in there and run down what Mizzou could still be looking for in the second half of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Catch up on all of it in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today to get all the news.