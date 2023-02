While campus visits will pause for a bit due to a dead period, recruiting never stops. We've got the latest on a number of in-state and area targets following Mizzou's Junior Day inside The Chamber.

In addition, we're starting to narrow down the target list for Tiger hoops in 2024. We highlight three prospects this week who are strong candidates to be part of Dennis Gates' next class. Catch up on that in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today to get all the news.