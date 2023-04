The portal movement continues daily and still dominates the headlines in recruiting this week. The Tigers are looking to fill the final handful of spots in both sports. We run down everything you need to know in The Chamber.

While transfers get the big headlines, Dennis Gates and Eli Drinkwitz continue to work on high school prospects as well. The Chamber tells you who to be watching.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for an annual subscription to get all the news.