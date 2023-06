One of the top Tiger targets in the 2024 basketball class is set to make a decision and the first full weekend of official visits in football is here. Get everything you need to know in The Chamber.

Who do we have on commit watch? Where do the Tigers stand for a four-star seven-footer? What else do you need to know? The Chamber gets you up to speed.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for an annual subscription to get all the news.