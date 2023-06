Fresh off a quarterback commitment, we dive into where Mizzou stands with other priority 2024 targets. Plus a look at a re-emerging target on the hoops front. Get everything you need to know in The Chamber.

We run down the previous and future football visitors for the Tigers in June. We've also got some intel on Dennis Gates' second team with summer workouts underway. The Chamber gets you up to speed on all the news you need.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for an annual subscription to get all the news.