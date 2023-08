Coming off one of the biggest recruiting wins in school history, what's next for Mizzou football? Another decision is on the horizon Friday evening. Will it go Missouri's way? Find out in The Chamber.

Could the decision from Williams Nwaneri begin an in-state domino effect? If so, who's in play? On the hoops side, the next big development is a week away with a big-time visit on the horizon. Get everything you need to know in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a premium subscription today and catch up on all the news.