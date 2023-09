Normally football recruiting weekends require a home game. That's not the case this weekend. Missouri will have a number of area prospects on hand when it faces Memphis in St. Louis on Saturday night. Find out who will be there in The Chamber.

On the basketball side, the Tigers have a five-star visitor on campus right now and the final pieces of the 2024 class look to be falling into place. See where things stand in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a premium subscription today and catch up on all the news.