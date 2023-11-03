Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

We're closing in on prime visit season in both major sports. The basketball team will bring in an official visitor on the final weekend before the season starts and football is gearing up for another big visit list next weekend. Get the latest in The Chamber.

Dennis Gates is trying to close on a 2024 five-star and Eli Drinkwitz has a handful of spots to fill before the transfer portal opens again. We've got all the news you need from the recruiting trail in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a premium subscription today and catch up on all the news.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Click the picture for a special offer to PowerMizzou subscribers
Click the picture for a special offer to PowerMizzou subscribers

We are proud to welcome Billiards on Broadway back for another year as our partner and the presenting sponsor of the juiciest dish on PowerMizzou. If you're looking for the inside scoop on Mizzou recruiting, The Chamber is the place. If you're looking for the best burger in Columbia, Billiards on Broadway is your go-to. A great place to watch a game, play some pool and pair a great local beer selection with one of Columbia's best meals. Local sports, Local beer, Local food--all under one roof at Billiards! 

Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement