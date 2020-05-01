News More News
Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Missouri's 2020 class got a gigantic boost when defensive end Travion Ford committed on Thursday. Could more in-state targets be following Ford to Columbia? We've got the latest recruiting scoop in The Chamber.

Where is Missouri making the cut as prospects trim their lists and who should be on watch to be the next on the commitment list? The Chamber has you covered.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, get your subscription started today and don't pay till September 1st!

Nothing says local like Billiards on Broadway! Billiards is currently providing curbside pickup service of their menu plus beer, cider and seltzer for customers from 11 am to 7 pm daily. Call 573-449-0116 to place your order today until the bar and dining room are able to re-open. Click on the picture above for a special offer on your next visit.

