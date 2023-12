The month of December is the busiest in college football. We kick off a month jammed with recruiting news, transfer portal obsession and coaching movement with an absolutely loaded edition of The Chamber.

Who's coming and who's going? Who will visit Mizzou and who will get visits from Mizzou coaches? What schools could try to poach Tiger assistants? All that plus a major official visit for Tiger hoops this weekend is in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today and catch up on all the news.