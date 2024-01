While there are still a few finishing touches to be put on Mizzou's 2024 recruiting class, the focus really turns to 2025 this weekend. The Tigers will hold their first big junior day for that class this weekend. Find out who''s going to be in town in The Chamber.

We've got more than 20 expected visitors confirmed for the weekend plus a look at some of the other big news with top 2025 targets. Get all the latest news you need to know in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today and catch up on all the news.