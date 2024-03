Is Missouri closing in on its first football commitment of the 2025 Class? Who is it and when could it happen? Get all the latest information in The Chamber.

The Tigers will have a lot of high profile visitors on campus this month. We take a look at who will be in town as well as what you need to know in the transfer portal in football and basketball. Catch up on all the news in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today and catch up on all the news.