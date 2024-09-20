Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

One of the natino's top players and Mizzou's top target will be in town for an official visit this weekend. Get the latest on Jackson Cantwell and find out who else will join him in Columbia in The Chamber.
Things are also picking up on the basketball front. Mizzou will welcome another official visitor to town this weekend. We update where things stand with recent and upcoming visitors in the 2025, 2026 and 20027 classes. All the recruiting news you need to know is in The Chamber.
The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today and catch up on all the news.
We are proud to welcome Billiards on Broadway back for another year as our partner and the presenting sponsor of the juiciest dish on PowerMizzou. If you're looking for the inside scoop on Mizzou recruiting, The Chamber is the place. If you're looking for the best burger in Columbia, Billiards on Broadway is your go-to. A great place to watch a game, play some pool and pair a great local beer selection with one of Columbia's best meals. Local sports, Local beer, Local food--all under one roof at Billiards!
Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage