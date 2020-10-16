PowerMizzou - Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

How many spots are left for Missouri in the 2021 class and where will they go? The Chamber has the latest.

We've got some info on specific positions being evaluated and Missouri's intentions in the transfer portal. Get all your recruiting news in The Chamber. All that, plus a scheduling update as the SEC has started to feel the impact of COVID-19 on games.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, get your premium membership started today.