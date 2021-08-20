Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
It was a big week in Mizzou recruiting. Could the news be about to get even better? Check out The Chamber for all the latest chatter you need to know.
The high school season is about to get underway and PowerMizzou.com is going to hit the road the next couple of weekends. See where we'll be in The Chamber. The major topic this week is East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden and don't worry, we've got that covered too.
The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!
