Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

With one last week before the season, recruiting is about to kick back into high gear. Check out The Chamber for all the latest chatter you need to know.

PowerMizzou.com will blanket the state of Missouri tonight to see nearly a dozen potential Tiger targets, including the top player on the board. See where we'll be in The Chamber. We've also got more football recruiting notes, some basketball tidbits and an update on what the depth chart could look like when Mizzou opens against Central Michigan next weekend.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!