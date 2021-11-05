Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
What do Mizzou fans need to know on the recruiting trail? We've got the answers in this week's edition of The Chamber.
The latest developments with some of Mizzou's top targets for the early signing period and an update on a former in-state prospect who has entered the transfer portal lead the way. Check out all the news in The Chamber.
The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!
At Billiards our taps are flowing with Missouri craft beers and we're the home of the Famous Billiards Burger and Fresh cut fries. So come down to watch your favorite Missouri teams, shoot some pool and fill your belly! Local sports, Local beer, Local food--all under one roof. Click on the picture for a special offer for PowerMizzou.com subscribers.
Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage