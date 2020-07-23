PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) On a scale of 1-10, chances we have a college football season in some form this fall?

Mitchell: I'll say 6. I'm still leaning toward believing the season will start. It may not start on time, and there's a decent chance teams don't finish whatever schedules the conferences agree on, but I really don't think ADs are interested in trying to pay the money to keep teams afloat until spring when there's no guarantee the virus situation will be any better. So they have to at least try to play in the fall. I'm less optimistic that they can make it through the entire season without some president or conference commissioner getting spooked by the number of positives or one kid getting really sick and calling their season off and that starting a cancelation domino effect. Gabe: I'm going with an even 5. Just right in the middle. I truly don't know. My mind changes every day. While I agree with all the reasons you talk about that they're going to start, I also think the testing protocols that were put out last week make it incredibly difficult to start. I think there is intense liability fear. I think colleges might end up thinking they're better off laying back until they see other sports prove they can do it safely over a period of time. And also, I just keep thinking that when we bring these kids back to campus we're going to see an increase in cases all over college towns across the country that leads to a lot of schools sending students back home. And the one thing I'm confident in is that if students aren't on campus, athletic departments aren't going to take the PR hit that would come with trying to play football when the students are at home.

2) On a scale of 1-10, chances we have an NFL season in some form?

Gabe: 9.5. They're playing some games. There will be some players that probably don't play. I'm not 100% sure the games are starting on September 10th. I don't think there are going to be fans in the stands to start. But I think they're playing. The NFL is the one league I've been the most confident in finding a way all along. Mitchell: 8. The NFL is facing a lot of the same challenges as college football, but at least they have the advantages of not being tied to university systems where presidents with non-sports backgrounds are calling the shots and having paid players with union representation who can negotiate about what risks they're willing to accept. Again, I'm not sure the season will finish, although I feel better about the NFL's ability to figure out a way to have the playoffs even if the regular season gets shortened, kind of like the NBA and NHL, than I do college football.



3) On a scale of 1-10, chances we have high school sports this fall in Missouri?

Mitchell: I guess 5. I'll be honest, I really haven't kept up with the discussions and statements about all the high school seasons in all the different states. Part of me feels like, given all the difficulties college and pro sports are having in getting re-started, high school sports don't have enough resources. At the same time, though, there's a lot fewer people involved with high school sports, both in terms of athletes and media, and if players aren't getting tested very often (or at all), then maybe there's less alarm about the potential of those sports spreading COVID. I don't really know on this one. I'll defer to all the experts on our message board.



Gabe: 7. I have kept up with the discussions because my son plays a fall sport. I'm not sure high school football happens. But I think some sports can happen. As of now, MSHSAA plans to open practice for fall sports on August 10. That's 18 days away so things can change between now and then (either positively or negatively). And then the actual start for the seasons is another three weeks or so after that. Fans are going to be limited, if they can be there at all. If you're not related to someone playing, I don't think you're going to be able to go. But I think they can make it work...again, assuming kids are actually in the schools for class.

4) On a scale of 1-10, chances we have a college basketball season that starts on time?

Gabe: This is the toughest one for me. Basketball makes money, but it doesn't make football money. And as long as there's an NCAA Tournament, the biggest part of the money is still there (at least for the actual NCAA). I definitely don't think fans can go. You aren't putting people inside in a confined space, even with social distancing, in my opinion (not saying what should happen, just what I think will happen). If the question was do we have a college basketball season in some form, I'd go with like an 8 because I think you could start in January and just play conference schedules. But starting on time in early November? I'm probably closer to a 3. Mitchell: I'll say 4. That may seem counterintuitive based on my optimism about football, and I understand that if we're letting college football happen, basketball should be much easier, since there are only about 15 players on a roster instead of 115. But on the other, if the football season gets canceled partway through due to outbreaks, which feels like a very real possibility, that would seem to make it difficult to sell starting basketball in November. I could definitely envision a scenario in which conferences get together and agree to get rid of a bunch of the guarantee games and neutral site tournaments (which seem the most high-risk for players) and start the season after Christmas or something, which honestly might be a good thing for the sport.

