PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) Which three receivers get the most snaps against Kentucky?

Mitchell: I think Jalen Knox and Damon Hazelton are the two safest answers. The third spot is more of a question mark given that Keke Chism hasn't produced much when he's been on the field. I'm going to guess he still "starts" but Tauskie Dove plays more snaps. Gabe: I wanted to have something to disagree about here, but I don't. I agree it's Knox, Dove and Hazelton.

2) SEC picks of the week

Gabe: Alabama (-21) at Tennessee: Bama has a little letdown. Vols keep it close for a half. Bama covers anyway. Auburn (-3) at Ole Miss: Auburn's a mess. Ole Miss wins straight up. South Carolina (+7) at LSU: My head says LSU. But the quarterback might not play and the defense can't stop anyone so South Carolina. Mitchell: Alabama (-21) at Tennessee: Can't pick against Alabama right now, even though I think Tennessee might actually be able to run the ball against their defense. Of course, that won't matter if the Tide score every time they touch the ball. Auburn (-3) at Ole Miss: This is a tough one. I'll take Auburn because Malzahn never quite lets it get bad enough that they can fire him, and losing this one might actually reach that point. South Carolina (+7) at LSU: South Carolina. I'm not sure I'd pick LSU to beat anyone in the league outside of Vanderbilt right now, especially with Myles Brennan looking like he probably won't play.

3) Non-SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Notre Dame (-10.5) at Pittsburgh: Notre Dame should win, but if Kenny Pickett plays for Pitt I think they can cover. I watched Notre Dame for the first time last weekend and did not come away impressed. Nebraska (+26) at Ohio State: Ohio State easy. Iowa (-3.5) at Purdue: Really don't know what to expect from either team considering neither has played a game and both have some off-field issues at the moment. I guess Iowa because they were better last year. Cincinnati (+2.5) at SMU: Cincinnati hasn't played in three weeks. All SMU does is win. Give me the Ponies. Iowa State (+3.5) at Oklahoma State: Sneakily huge game right here. I'll take Oklahoma State. Still can't get the Louisiana loss out of my mind for Iowa State. Gabe: Notre Dame (-10.5) at Pittsburgh: Notre Dame scored 12 whole points against Louisville. Give me Pitt. Nebraska (+26) at Ohio State: Ohio State is going to be trying to make a statement every single week. First statement made. Buckeyes. Iowa (-3.5) at Purdue: Purdue because Rondale Moore came back and he's the best player on the field. Cincinnati (+2.5) at SMU: Luke Fickett keeps playoff hopes alive in Cincy and kills them in Dallas. Iowa State (+3.5) at Oklahoma State: Iowa State plays to the level of the competition. This will be a last possession game. Pokes win, Clones cover.

4) NFL picks of the week

Mitchell: Seattle (-3.5) at Arizona: Seahawks. There's a lot to like about the Cardinals, but I don't think they can score with Seattle yet. Kansas City (-9) at Denver: I don't think the Broncos are going to win by any means, but they're getting healthy and the defense is playing better. I'll pick them to cover the nine. Tampa Bay (-3) at Las Vegas: I don't know what to think about the Bucs. But I think the Raiders are at least good to keep it within a field goal, if not win outright, especially coming off a bye. Pittsburgh (-1.5) at Tennessee: Big game. Give me the Steelers. I think they're legit. Chicago (+5.5) at LA Rams: This is a tough one. I think the Rams win, but there won't be a lot of points scored. I guess LA. Gabe: Seattle (-3.5) at Arizona: Arizona is coming on. Seattle is already there. Kansas City (-9) at Denver: Putting this in was mostly my way of trying to make you pick the Chiefs to cover. You didn't, so I will. Tampa Bay (-3) at Las Vegas: Bucs put it all together last week. They won't this week. Raiders straight up. Pittsburgh (-1.5) at Tennessee: I want to think Pittsburgh is worse than I do. Steelers by two scores. Chicago (+5.5) at LA Rams: I'm not real sure how either of these teams is good. I'm less sure how the Bears are. Rams.

5) World Series: Who wins, how many games, who's the MVP?