PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) Missouri has four remaining games. Do they all get played against the teams that they are scheduled to be played against?

Mitchell: Clearly, the SEC is doing absolutely everything it can to get all these games played, including shuffling opponents around. But I'm going to say no. For one thing, with each passing week, you have less and less flexibility because there are fewer opponents you could swap in who Missouri hasn't played and fewer free weekends to move games to. For another, Missouri has few enough players that it's still going to be just a couple positive tests away from the threshold on any given week. Now, we've seen that the Tigers are willing to play with 50-52 players, but I'm not so sure they would have been if the players out included Connor Bazelak or Case Cook or Nick Bolton. We'll see. I'm about 50-50 either way, but given all the changes and issues we've seen this year, leaning toward Missouri playing nine games. Gabe: I actually think they do. The conference has proven to be nimble and has shown a devotion to moving things around to get games in. I understand what Mizzou is up against, but they're committed to playing. I think they'll get the rest of the games in.

2) By the time this runs, Missouri basketball SHOULD be 1-0 (if it isn't, throw out the following answers). Assuming they play 24 games (18 SEC, 6 currently scheduled non-cons), what is the record and where are they in the postseason?

Gabe: I've got Mizzou 4-2 in the non-conference games we know are scheduled. When I go through the league schedule, I come up with 8-10. The schedule is frontloaded. I have the Tigers starting starting 4-9 before winning four in a row over Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss and A&M which puts them shooting for .500 and a five-game winning streak in the finale against Florida. But I have that as a loss. So my guesses add up to 12-12 headed into the SEC Tournament. We obviously don't have any idea what it's going to take to make the NCAA Tournament, but I just can't see .500 being good enough. If you make a run to the league tournament final, you might get in, but I think that's the minimum it would take. Sitting here on the morning the season tips off, I see an NIT season...if the NIT even happens this year. Mitchell: Obviously, it kind of depends which games get axed. I'm going to guess if there are two non-conference games that don't get played, it's the two at the multi-team event in Connecticut, because we've already seen a plethora of issues surrounding those. I'll pick Mizzou 4-2 in the other non-conference games, with 5-1 very possible. For the conference season, I'm thinking anywhere from 8-10 to 10-8 seems most realistic to me, which I realize is boring, but there are going to be a lot of teams hovering around .500 in league play this year. I'll settle on 9-9 in conference, 13-11 overall, which puts them squarely on the bubble and needing to win a game or two in the SEC Tournament to feel good about Selection Sunday.



3) SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Kentucky (+23.5) at Florida: Kentucky just got blown off the field by Alabama and its coach is apparently still mad about losing to Missouri, so not exactly feeling warm and fuzzy about the Wildcats right now. Florida rolls. Auburn (+24) at Alabama: Wild to see the line this big in an Iron Bowl. I'll say Alabama wins but Auburn covers. Mississippi State (+9.5) at Ole Miss: Weird things do happen in the Egg Bowl, but Mississippi State is putrid and Lane Kiffin certainly will not be above running up the score if given a chance. Rebels. LSU (+14) at Texas A&M: I think LSU gets up for this game, and I wouldn't be surprised if A&M has a little rust after not playing for three weeks. I think the Aggies win, but it's close and LSU covers. Georgia (+21.5) at South Carolina: South Carolina is not good, but even after what JT Daniels did against Mississippi State, I'm not sure if I believe enough in Georgia to cover this number. I'll go with the Gamecocks to start Luke Doty and lose 31-10 and cover by half a point. Gabe: Kentucky (+23.5) at Florida: Kentucky is done. Florida is trying to make statements. The Gators do so here. Auburn (+24) at Alabama: Throw out the records and all that. Alabama is better, but Auburn is a decent team and I think they keep it interesting. Mississippi State (+9.5) at Ole Miss: I think Mississippi State had its show up and try hard game last week. I know this is a rivalry, but I think Ole Miss covers pretty easily. LSU (+14) at Texas A&M: Assuming Kellen Mond is playing this game, I'll take the Aggies. Georgia (+21.5) at South Carolina: I think South Carolina has moved on to next season. I'm not sure how invested Georgia is, but I'll take the Bulldogs.

4) Non-SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Notre Dame (-4) at North Carolina: Sneaky good game, but I have maintained all year that North Carolina is overrated and I continue to believe so. Irish. Iowa State (+1) at Texas: Iowa State. Matt Campbell's teams always get up for big games, and the Cyclones have a lot more to play for. Penn State (+2) at Michigan: Incredible that this is the Toilet Bowl of the Big Ten schedule this week. I guess I'll pick Michigan because at least they've won a couple games but I feel terrible about it. Maryland (+11.5) at Indiana: Tough pick. Definite trap game for the Hoosiers after their once-a-half-century matchup with Ohio State. Meanwhile, Maryland might be good, but it hasn't played in three weeks. I'll pick the Terps to keep it within single digits but Indiana to win. Colorado (+13.5) at USC: I still haven't watched a snap of a Pac 12 football game. Is USC really good enough to beat anyone by two scores? I'll take Colorado to cover. Gabe: Notre Dame (-4) at North Carolina: I don't understand this spread. I think Carolina can keep it close, but not this close. Iowa State (+1) at Texas: This is the biggest Iowa State game most people can remember. It's weird to think of the Longhorns as the spoiler in this game, but that's reality and I think Texas spoils it. Horns up. Penn State (+2) at Michigan: Push. Nobody deserves to win anything in this matchup. Maryland (+11.5) at Indiana: I think Indiana is legitimately good. I do not think Maryland is. Hoosiers. Colorado (+13.5) at USC: USC keeps winning but they keep doing it close at the end. The trend continues. Trojans win, Buffs cover.

5) NFL picks of the week