Boone gets in-depth look at Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Parkway North (Mo.) wide receiver CJ Boone had only been to Missouri's campus once as a participant on his high school track team. After receiving an offer from the Tigers back in February, the St....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news