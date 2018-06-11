Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-11 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Boone gets in-depth look at Missouri

Zsmbiixxvgg4ukszxjtd
Parkway North (Mo.) WR CJ Boone
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Parkway North (Mo.) wide receiver CJ Boone had only been to Missouri's campus once as a participant on his high school track team. After receiving an offer from the Tigers back in February, the St....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}